Uttar Pradesh: 24 Districts Now COVID-free With Zero Active Patients

Uttar Pradesh has made a remarkable recovery after the second wave of COVID-19 and it seems like the most populous state of the country might be able to achieve zero coronavirus cases soon. Uttar Pradesh is the state with the highest number of vaccinations administered in the country. The number of COVID-19 vaccines in the state has crossed the figure of 7.7 crores, out of which 6.46 crore people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 1.23 crore people have been fully vaccinated.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh have become totally free from the coronavirus. The districts include Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli and Sitapur. In these districts, there is not even a single patient of the deadly virus. As the tests were conducted on Friday, not a single new case of infection was detected across 63 districts in the state and in just 12 other districts, the patients were detected in single digits. The number of active cases in the city is currently less than 300 cases.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.7%. According to the official sources, 2.3 lakh samples were collected in the last 24 hours, out of which only 18 samples were tested positive. Therefore, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.01 percent on Friday. 15 people were discharged and deemed healthy after recovering from the virus over the past 24 hours. The 18 cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar (4); Rae Bareli (3); Lucknow (2); Kannauj (2) and one each from Varanasi, Agra, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Sant Kabirnagar, Jhansi, and Sultanpur.

Uttar Pradesh's alternate health crisis

Even though the Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh were on a steep decline since August, the state has been facing another major public health care emergency. Firozabad has become a hotspot for dengue and viral fever which saw the death of 41 people, out of which 36 were children. The Central Government sent a medical team of their own to assist the state and start a door-to-door campaign to ask people to maintain cleanliness inside their houses to stop the breeding of mosquitoes.

(With ANI inputs)