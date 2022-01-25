Last Updated:

Assembly Elections 2022: Manipur CM Says 'want AFSPA Lifted With Mutual Understanding'

Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab. While UP will undergo a 7-phase election from Feb 10 to Mar 7, Goa, Uttarakhand will poll on Feb 14, Punjab on Feb 20, and Manipur on Feb 27, Mar 3. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.

Assembly Elections 2022

pointer
10:55 IST, January 25th 2022
Want AFSPA lifted with mutual understanding with Centre: Manipur CM

On the issue of AFSPA, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that he himself wants the AFSPA to be lifted but only after mutual coordination with the central government as National security is the topmost priority.

When asked Congress Party is saying that it would withdraw AFSPA if it comes to power, CM Biren asked why they didn't do this when they were in power.

"I myself and the people of the state want to leave AFSPA. No doubt, I am also against it. But first, as a citizen of India and as a responsible person, we have to see the national security also. Because we are on the border. We have a border with Myanmar. Many insurgent groups are hiding inside Myanmar," he told Republic.

 

pointer
10:55 IST, January 25th 2022
BJP will gain '2/3rd majority' in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh ells Republic

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Tuesday, Manipur CM N Biren Singh exuded confidence in BJP getting a two-thirds majority in the upcoming election. He spoke on a wide array of issues ranging from the BJP-led government's performance over the last 5 years, benefits of Central schemes, campaigning-related restrictions, Congress' fortunes, and the row over the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

Manipur, which has 60 seats out of which 20 are reserved for STs and one for SCs, will go to the polls in two phases- February 27 and March 3 whereas the counting of votes is scheduled for March 10. 

pointer
09:42 IST, January 25th 2022
AAP candidate attempts suicide over rejection of Poll Nomination Papers

Disgruntled over the rejection of his poll nomination paper by the returning officer, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Joginder Singh for Miranpur assembly seat allegedly poured kerosene oil over his clothes to immolate himself before the district collectorate office here on Monday. According to the police, they managed to foil his alleged suicide bid by overpowering him and stopping him from lighting the matchstick. 

pointer
09:38 IST, January 25th 2022
'Yogi Adityanath could've faced problems in contesting from Ayodhya': Ram Temple Chief Priest

Amid speculation over BJP's decision to not field Yogi Adityanath from Ayodhya, the makeshift Ram temple's chief priest Mahant Satyendra Das opined that it was a good move. Speaking to the media on Monday, Das contended that the Uttar Pradesh CM could have faced a lot of opposition in this seat. While conceding that he could have won from Ayodhya, he asserted that the people whose houses and shops were demolished due to infrastructure projects were opposing him.

While BJP had won this seat in the 2017 polls, SP's Tej Narayan Pandey had secured victory from here in 2012.

pointer
09:06 IST, January 25th 2022
Navjot Sidhu attacks Capt Amarinder over 'Pakistan sought Reinstatement' charge

In his first response to Captain Amarinder Singh claiming that Pakistan PM Imran Khan asked for his reinstatement in the Punjab Cabinet, Navjot Singh Sidhu dubbed the ex-CM as a "spent cartridge". Addressing a press briefing in Chandigarh on Monday, the Punjab Congress president refused to make any further comment on a barrage of questions pertaining to this allegation. However, Congress' media in-charge for the Punjab elections Alka Lamba stressed that he would respond to the Punjab Lok Congress leader's claim in the next press conference.

pointer
08:28 IST, January 25th 2022
AAP Govt Will Prepare Punjab Budget After Seeking People's Views: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, announced on Monday that if his party is voted to power in Punjab, his government will prepare the state budget after taking suggestions from the common people

Stressing that people have the best solutions for the problems they are facing, Kejriwal said that before announcing Punjab's budget, views will be sought from common people, traders, businessmen, farmers, women, youth, and employees. 

pointer
08:27 IST, January 25th 2022
BJP Will Bag 20-22 Seats In Uttarakhand; Can Get 10 MLAs Into Congress: Harak Singh Rawat

Making a big claim on Monday, Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat asserted that the saffron party will be restricted to a paltry 20-22 seats in the Uttarakhand election. 

Switching allegiance from the Sonia Gandhi-led party to BJP in 2017, he won from the Kotdwar Assembly constituency and became a minister in the state government. On January 16, he was expelled not only from the state Cabinet but also from BJP for a period of 6 years and he joined Congress 5 days later.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rawat contended that he had the ability to convince 10 more BJP MLAs to join Congress. 

pointer
08:21 IST, January 25th 2022
Complaint against SP over promise of 300 units of free electricity

A complaint was registered on the matter of Samajwadi Party promising 300 units of free electricity and asking people to fill online forms to avail this. A report will be given after the investigation is done, said Brahmdev Ram Tiwari, Additional Chief Electoral Officer

pointer
08:21 IST, January 25th 2022
Capt Amarinder told Congress about Sidhu's Pak links but was 'dismissed'

Former Punjab Congress Spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, who had stepped down from his role last month alleging that his party’s command 'is in the wrong hands,’ on Monday responded to the ‘Pakistan link’ controversy related to Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Singh, who is now part of Punjab Lok Congress revealed that ex-Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had “responsibly informed” Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and general secretary of All India Congress Committee [Uttar Pradesh] Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 'appeals and his discreet role' in Navjot Singh Sidhu's induction to the cabinet. 

pointer
08:17 IST, January 25th 2022
India celebrates National Voters' Day 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 25 celebrates National Voters’ Day to commemorate the date when it was established in 1950. On this day, several new voters are handed the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and are encouraged to vote in order to set up a democratically elected government in the country.

This year, the theme for National Voters’ Day is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative.’ An event is scheduled on Jan. 25, which will be attended virtually by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will be the Guest of Honour.

pointer
08:17 IST, January 25th 2022
Punjab polls: BJP to Contest from 65 seats, Amarinder Singh's PLC from 37; SAD gets 15

Ahead of Punjab elections, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda in a joint briefing with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the seat-sharing formula for BJP-PLC-SAD(S) alliance. The BJP will fight in 65 assembly seats, Captain's Punjab Lok Congress in  37 seats, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) in 15 seats.

pointer
08:17 IST, January 25th 2022
Congress fields Harish Rawat from Ramnagar; Ranjit Rawat claims he would be a better bet

Hours before Harish Rawat was declared as the Congress candidate from Ramnagar on Monday, his arch-rival within the party Ranjit Rawat said people in the constituency in Uttarakhand saw him as a better bet.

Before the party announced its second list of 11 candidates on Monday evening, an audio clip went viral in which apparently a local Congress leader is heard telling Harish Rawat that Ranjit is a stronger claimant for the seat than him. 

Reacting to the audio clip, Ranjit said it shows that party workers in the area are not with Harish Rawat. He said he has been working in the area for several years, hence is the strongest contender for the party ticket from the seat.

