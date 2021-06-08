Uttar Pradesh Lifts COVID-imposed Lockdown From All Districts; Night Curfew To Continue

The state administration of Uttar Pradesh relaxed the 'corona curfew' in all 75 districts on Tuesday, June 8. According to state government regulations, districts with less than 600 active cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are eligible for exemptions. COVID-19 counts are now below the threshold in all of Uttar Pradesh's districts. Yogi Adityanath's office said in a statement, "Uttar Pradesh lifts Covid-imposed curfew from all districts. The active caseload in the state stands at 14,000 with less than 600 active cases in each district."

Uttar Pradesh lifts COVID-imposed curfew from all districts. Night curfew (7pm to 7am) will continue. Active caseload in the state stands at 14,000 with less than 600 active cases in each district: Chief Minister's Office (CMO) pic.twitter.com/y5pxYbY4ua — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2021

According to a state government official, the Coronavirus curfew would be relaxed in all of the state's districts starting Wednesday, from 7 am to 7 pm, for five days. The night curfew (from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) and weekend curfew (for the full day) will remain in effect. Following a high-level virtual meeting convened by Adityanath on Tuesday, the decision was made. On Monday, the state of Uttar Pradesh reported 727 new cases of COVID-19. The daily caseload fell below 1,000 for the first time since the second wave of the illness began wreaking havoc in the state.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath relaxes COVID restrictions

The number of new cases has dropped by more than 37,000 since peaked at 38,055 on April 24, according to the state administration. During the same time period, the state also had 81 fatalities. Kanpur Nagar had 24, Gorakhpur had nine, Bareilly had seven, Prayagraj had five, Meerut had four, Saharanpur had three, Mathura had two, and Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jhansi, Deoria, Agra, and Mau had two individually.

In a 24-hour cycle, Uttar Pradesh had a positivity rating of 0.3 percent. For more than two weeks in a row, it has been below 1%. According to the UP government, the state's recovery rate has reached 98 percent. It said that the number of patients in home isolation has dropped below 10,000 as a result of regular teleconsultation and prompt distribution of free medicine kits and medical oxygen. There are 9,286 COVID-19 patients that are being treated at home.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

The state government announced on Sunday, June 6, that it had administered over two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 30 lakh shots provided to recipients in the 18-44 age bracket. According to the report, 1,66,27,059 persons have got the first dose of vaccine, with 36,27,433 receiving both doses. Under 'Mission June,' Uttar Pradesh set a goal of administering one crore vaccination doses in a month. According to the UP administration, the state has administered nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses to people aged 18 to 44, the highest number in the country. The state has injected roughly 3.88 lakh individuals in a single day.

To avoid the third wave of COVID-19 infections, CM Adityanath said the speed of vaccination must be boosted even more, with a goal of administering at least 10 lakh doses every day starting in July. In the following three months, the goal is to administer to at least 10 crore people. India has administered over 22.80 crore vaccine doses to date, with Uttar Pradesh accounting for around 8.9% of that total.

Picture Credit: PTI