Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest One In Connection With Letter Threatening Attack On Temples

In a key development, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested one in connection with the letter that warned of a bomb attack on temples in the state. The arrested person, identified as Rafeeq, is presently being grilled by the state police in the matter. On Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had beefed up security at all the temples in the state after the threat letter was received.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Devesh Kumar Pandey had said, "We have been notified of a letter threatening to attack some temples in Uttar Pradesh. Police personnel is working towards the issue. The temples are being strictly guarded. Further, the investigation of the letter is underway."

Temple attacked in Uttar Pradesh

Just a couple of months back, on June 23, a Hindu temple situated in Chhibramau, Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh was attacked. As per reports, at around 8 am when the devotees visited the temple, they saw a group of people chanting inflammatory slogans and desecrating Hindu idols. While the others managed to flee on seeing devotees approach the temple, one of them, identified as Dilshad, was caught by the people and handed over to the police.

Before that, on June 5, a temple in the Alampur village of the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh was attacked in a similar manner. As per reports, the temple is a Shiva temple and around 40-50 years old that came under attack. The lock of the temple was broken and the Shivling was uprooted from its original place, the reports further suggested. The attack, as per reports, also led to a tussle between the locals, leading to a tense situation in the area. The arrival of the police, however, normalised the situation. No arrests were made in the said incident by the police.

The unprovoked, systematic attacks on Hindu temples have increased both in magnitude and seriousness over the past few years, in not just the state of Uttar Pradesh but all across India. In the state of Andhra Pradesh, about 228 cases of attacks on temples were registered in 2020 alone.