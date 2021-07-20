Uttar Pradesh Restricts Bakrid Gathering To 50, Bans Animal Sacrifice In Public Places

In view of the second wave of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday prohibited the gathering of more than 50 people at any place to celebrate the festival of Bakrid. Additional precautions include no animal sacrifice at public places in the state. The new guidelines for Bakrid come on the day when the Supreme Court closed the matter related to Kanwar Yatra after the state passed an order to not carry out Kanwar Yatra and postponed it to next year keeping in mind the health and safety of the public.

A meeting between Chief Minister and senior officials was conducted where the CM instructed necessary arrangements for the implementation of the order.

"It should also be ensured that no cow, camel or any other banned animal is sacrificed anywhere. Only designated places or private premises should be used for animal sacrifices" CM Yogi Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister further directed special care for cleanliness, informed the official added.

Lucknow witnesses crowd ahead of Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid)

A day after Uttar Pradesh Government passed an order keeping the COVID-19 situation in view, Lucknow witnessed a gross violation of coronavirus protocols. Apart from the crowd which was gathered for preparation of the festival, celebrators were also seen not wearing a mask. "I will sell the Goat for around Rs 80,000. There is no impact of #COVID19 on the goat market", a vendor was quoted by ANI.

Ahead of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid, the goat market in Lucknow witnessed large crowds. Most vendors and customers were not wearing masks as per #COVID19 protocol.



I will sell the Goat for around Rs 80,000. There is no impact of #COVID19 on the goat market, says a vendor pic.twitter.com/gtBTw0Tu4k — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2021

Supreme Court seeks Kerala Government's response over Bakrid festival

On Monday (July 20) the Supreme Court sought Kerala Government's response after a plea was submitted against the state Government's order to ease restrictions for the festival. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 17 had ordered that apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B & C categories, permission will be given to open textile shops, footwear shops, electronics shops, fancy shops & jewellery shops till 8 pm. The state government upon the orders of the Chief Minister announced lockdown relaxations for July 18,19, and 20 as part of Bakrid celebrations.

According to Islamic associations, Bakrid or 'Valiya Perunal' will be celebrated in Kerala on 21 July 2021. The 'Samastha Kerala Jem Iyyathul Ulma', quoting religious scholars, said the date was decided as the new moon had not been sighted.