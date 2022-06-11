Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Saints To Hold Meeting Over Violence In State

Amid growing violence in Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi saints will hold a meeting on Saturday, June 11. According to sources, in the meeting, saints will discuss the growing 'Islamic terror' in the country.

In the meeting, a resolution will be passed regarding stone-pelting and increasing Islamic terror in the country after Friday prayers. All senior saints and religious leaders of the Hindu religion will participate in the meeting.

The meeting will be presided over by the president of the Council and Peethadheeshwar Mahant Balak Das Ji Maharaj of Patalpuri Math.

Stone Pelting in Prayagraj

Protests broke out at several places in the state after the Friday prayers over now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad recently.

A senior official at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow said sloganeering took place in Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow. People raised slogans and pelted stones in the Atala area of Prayagraj after the Friday prayers ended.

A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure law and order. Senior police and administrative officials have also reached the spot.