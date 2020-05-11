Uttar Pradesh's Active COVID Cases Fall Below Cured Cases As 3.26 Lakh Migrants Return

Achieving a major milestone, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, reported more discharged patients than active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with fatalities remaining at 80. As per the government health bulletin, Uttar Pradesh reported 109 new cases, while 105 new patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The state's current tally stands at 3573 cases with active cases at 1735 and discharged cases at 1758.

UP: Active cases fall below discharged patients

Uttar Pradesh's migrant rush

Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, revealed that 184 trains have brought 2.26 lakh migrant workers, from other states till date. Moreover, around 1 lakh migrant workers have returned by their own conveyance. Apart from this, the government is currently, preparing a database of the skills of the incoming workers to provide employment to 20 lakh people as per their skills.

UP's testing and surveillance plan

As per the government's data, 2,02,771 people are currently under observation, 1888 symptomatic patients in hospitals, 9515 people in institutional quarantine, while 1,06,148 travellers have completed 28-days mandatory quarantine. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh has tested 1,35,760 samples till date and has surveyed 2,85,00,111 households. Uttar Pradesh has 22 government laboratories and 4 private labs, till date, according to Statista.

Amid the second phase of the lockdown, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath sent 250 buses to ferry back 7000 UP students from Kota. Following Adityanath's lead, states like Assam, Jharkhand, Maharashtra too ferried thousands of students back home via buses. The state government has estimated that around 5 to 10 lakh migrant workers would return to the state in the next two months and has begun chalking a strategy to bring back stranded workers in a phased manner. It has also suspended 35 labour laws in the state for three years, in a bid to attract investment.