Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Meets HM Shah; Discusses Development Projects In The State

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday met with Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various development projects in the state while also informing the latter about the progress of the ongoing railway project.

Taking with media persons, CM Dhami said, "There were many important concerns for Uttarakhand over which I have taken his suggestions. We discussed a proposed railway line between Tanakpur-Bageshwar and the progress of an ongoing railway project."

"Package worth 200 Cr for those whose livelihood depends on Chardham Yatra"

"We also held discussions on the Dehradun-Tehri tunnel, Lakhwar Vyasi Project, and health-related issues," the CM added.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has recently allocated a package of Rs 200 crore for people in the tourism industry and those whose livelihood depends on the Chardham Yatra. Addressing a press conference in Uttarkashi, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had stated that due to the COVID pandemic, businesses of people working in the tourism sector and those engaged in making arrangements for the Chardham Yatra have been most adversely affected.

The Uttarakhand government keeping in view the second wave of the pandemic, had suspended this year's Char Dham Yatra in April. The announcement came a day after the Uttarakhand High Court criticised the state government for organising the Kumbh Mela despite the pandemic.

Rishikesh – Karnaprayag Railway Line project underway

Notably, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has undertaken work for the construction of the Rishikesh – Karnaprayag Railway Line project in Uttarakhand. The project which is under construction, after completion will be a 125.2 km single-track railway line with 12 stations built by multiple contractors such as L&T, HCC, NEC and Megha etc. The project cost is estimated to be Rs. 16,200 crore which is also aimed at generating more than 2000 jobs. The project will reduce the travel time between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag from 7 hours to just over 2 hours. it is considered to be of national strategic importance and is being tracked on the Central Government’s PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) portal. When ready, it will help improve connectivity to the Char Dham shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath in the Garhwal region of the Himalayas. Along its route, it will consist of 35 bridges and 17 tunnels including a 15.1 km tunnel, one of the longest in the country, between Devprayag and Lachmoli.

