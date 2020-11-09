Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Launches Free Wi-Fi Service For Govt Colleges

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday, November 8 launched free high-speed Wi-Fi internet connectivity for all state colleges and universities in the State. Chief Minister launched the service at a college in his constituency Doiwala. He said Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to provide free internet to all government colleges and universities.

"The youth aspires to connect with the whole world and in this direction, high-Speed internet connectivity will prove to be a boon. Through this facility, students of the state will able to acquire knowledge from great scholars" the Chief Minister said in an official release.

'Important step towards PM Modi's vision of Digital India'

Adding further he said that high-Speed internet connectivity is an important step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India. The state government is making an effort not only to make youth self-reliant but empower them so that they can give jobs to others, the Chief Minister said.

"The state government is fighting against corruption and in this regard, the secretariat is being connected to e-office. We have to constantly fight against corruption and the Internet can play an important role in the field of transparency," he added

Rawat Inaugurates Bridge Over Tehri Lake

On the same day, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the long-awaited Dobra-Chanthi suspension bridge over the Tehri lake. The two-km-long motorable bridge is built at a cost of Rs 300 crore and is considered important for the Pratap Nagar area of Tehri district, that has been isolated by the construction of the Tehri dam. After inaugurating the bridge, Rawat said that it is a big gift for the people of the district on Diwali and the state foundation day, which falls on Monday, November 9. The bridge will open doors of development for the people of Uttarakhand, especially those living in Tehri district, the Chief Minister said.



Adding further he said that the people of Pratap Nagar suffered many problems because of the Tehri dam and they had been waiting for the bridge for 14 years. He also said the Dobra-Chanthi bridge and the Tehri lake will become a major tourist destination in the coming years besides generating sufficient employment opportunities for the locals.

(With inputs from Agencies) (Image -PTI)