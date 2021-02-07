Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates: Casualties Feared, Rescue Op In Chamoli Underway

Quick links:
After a massive flood occurred in the Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tirath Singh Rawat from Chamoli district said that authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. While calling this incident very "unfortunate", the BJP MP said that the rescue operations are currently underway and casualties around 100-150 are feared.
#BREAKING | Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP MP from Chamoli, is #LIVE on Republic with an update on the Uttarakhand glacier breach; Tune in for non-stop updates here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/aCpjlfJN0k— Republic (@republic) February 7, 2021
#LIVE | We have preliminary inputs of casualties; NDRF, SDRF and ITBP are on the spot and more being mobilised; Centre and state are active, and so are Army and Air Force: Home Minister Amit Shah on Uttarakhand glacier breach https://t.co/Wdi7NcvHAT pic.twitter.com/Mw33LBj73n— Republic (@republic) February 7, 2021
While stating that casualties between 100 to 150 are feared in Uttarakhand's Chamoli incident, state's Chief Secretary OM Prakash informed that teams of ITBP, SDRF and NDRF have already reached the spot. He also mentioned that a red alert has been issued.
Casualties are feared to be between 100 to 150. Teams of ITBP, SDRF and NDRF have already reached the spot. Red alert has been issued: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on #Chamoli incident pic.twitter.com/lLrp88p69b— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021
Mos Home Nityanand Rai is monitoring the situation. He said, "I will also go and review the situation in evening."
Prayers for those affected by the flood in Uttarakhand. Request people to not panic and follow guidelines on disaster management. We will soon overcome this natural calamity.— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) February 7, 2021
#BREAKING | One of our teams has reached the spot where the damage has occurred; we are in touch with the administration; the water that has rushed downstream has almost reached the bottom: Vivek Pandey, ITBP spokesperson on Uttarakhand glacier breach https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/6ViGzRyihA— Republic (@republic) February 7, 2021
It is a kind of tragedy which is very shocking. It's a natural disaster. Home Minister has assured that every help the Uttarakhand government would need will be extended. There shall not be any hesitation on that: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. #Chamoli pic.twitter.com/f7l4hCDuYO— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021
Distressed by the tragic disaster that unfolded in #Uttarakhand. Praying for everyone’s safety. Hope those stranded or missing are rescued and brought home safe soon.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 7, 2021
Received the news of sudden rise in the water level in Dhauliganga river following avalanche in Tapovan area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 7, 2021
I pray for the well being of the residents. I urge the young ones to help the elders.
May Baba Kedarnath protect you all.
चमोली में ग्लेशियर फटने से बाढ़ त्रासदी बेहद दुखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएँ उत्तराखंड की जनता के साथ हैं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2021
राज्य सरकार सभी पीड़ितों को तुरंत सहायता दें। कांग्रेस साथी भी राहत कार्य में हाथ बटाएँ।
Indian Army has deployed choppers & troops for supporting Uttarakhand govt & NDRF to tackle the flood. Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in coordination of rescue & relief operations with local administration. Army headquarters monitoring the situation: Army
UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces high alert in Kanpur, Bijnor and Varanasi due to glacier breach in Uttarakhand
उत्तराखंड में ग्लेशियर के एक हिस्से के टूटने मद्देनज़र कानपुर रेंज के सभी *गंगा नदी* के किनारे के जनपद फर्रुखाबाद, कन्नौज व कानपुर नगर को हाई अलर्ट पर रहने और जल-स्तर की निरंतर 24x7 निगरानी किये जाने के निर्देश दिए गए। @kanpurnagarpol@fatehgarhpolice @Uppolice @kannaujpolice— IG RANGE KANPUR (@igrangekanpur) February 7, 2021
Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021
Over 200 jawans are on the job & working in collaboration with local administration. One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness & evacuate people. The situation is under control: Vivek Pandey, ITBP Spokesperson