Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates: Casualties Feared, Rescue Op In Chamoli Underway

A glacier bursts in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand triggered flash flood and avalanche. While casualties are feared, many are reportedly missing. PM, CM & HM have taken stock of the situation.

Navashree Nandini
Uttarakhand disaster
14:42 IST, February 7th 2021
Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates: BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat from Chamoli speaks to Republic Media Network

After a massive flood occurred in the Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tirath Singh Rawat from Chamoli district said that authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. While calling this incident very "unfortunate", the BJP MP said that the rescue operations are currently underway and casualties around 100-150 are feared. 

 

 

14:37 IST, February 7th 2021
Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Uttarakhand glacier breach

 

14:33 IST, February 7th 2021
Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates: Chief Secretary Om Prakash informs red alert announced in the state

While stating that casualties between 100 to 150 are feared in Uttarakhand's Chamoli incident, state's Chief Secretary OM Prakash informed that teams of ITBP, SDRF and NDRF have already reached the spot. He also mentioned that a red alert has been issued. 

 

14:25 IST, February 7th 2021
Uttarakhand glacier breach LIVE Updates:Mos Home Nityanand Rai is monitoring the situation

Mos Home Nityanand Rai is monitoring the situation. He said, "I will also go and review the situation in evening."

14:21 IST, February 7th 2021
Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates: Prayers pour in for Uttarakhand

 

14:15 IST, February 7th 2021
Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates: Indian Army has deployed choppers & troops for supporting Uttarakhand govt

Indian Army has deployed choppers & troops for supporting Uttarakhand govt & NDRF to tackle the flood. Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in coordination of rescue & relief operations with local administration. Army headquarters monitoring the situation: Army

14:09 IST, February 7th 2021
Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates: All helpline numbers here
  • 1070
  • 9557444486
14:06 IST, February 7th 2021
Uttarakhand glacier breach LIVE Updates: Alert in Kanpur, Varanasi Bijnor

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces high alert in Kanpur, Bijnor and Varanasi due to glacier breach in Uttarakhand 

 

14:06 IST, February 7th 2021
Uttarakhand glacier breach LIVE Updates: PM Modi says 'constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand'

 

14:06 IST, February 7th 2021
Uttarakhand glacier breach LIVE Updates: ITBP Spokesperson says 200 jawans are on the job & working in collaboration with local administration

Over 200 jawans are on the job & working in collaboration with local administration. One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness & evacuate people. The situation is under control: Vivek Pandey, ITBP Spokesperson

