Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates: Casualties Feared, Rescue Op In Chamoli Underway

After a massive flood occurred in the Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tirath Singh Rawat from Chamoli district said that authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. While calling this incident very "unfortunate", the BJP MP said that the rescue operations are currently underway and casualties around 100-150 are feared.

#BREAKING | Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP MP from Chamoli, is #LIVE on Republic with an update on the Uttarakhand glacier breach; Tune in for non-stop updates here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/aCpjlfJN0k — Republic (@republic) February 7, 2021