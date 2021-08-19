Last Updated:

Uttarakhand Government Asks People To Share Details Of Kins Stranded In Afghanistan

Uttarakhand’s state government has asked the people to inform the district administration in case they have any relatives stuck in Afghanistan.

Written By
Aayush Anandan
Uttarakhand

Image: PTI/ API


Uttarakhand’s state government has asked people to inform the district administration in case they have any relatives stuck in Afghanistan. The inquiry is part of the initiative by the state government to reunite the stranded relatives with the ones staying in the state. Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has asked people to submit documents like names of their relatives stranded in Afghanistan, their passports and other relevant details to the nearest district administration office.

State and Centre working together to ensure safe return of Indian citizens

Bardhan further said that the details can also be provided to the district administration through helpline number 112. He further continued and said that the state government is making all efforts with the help from the Centre to ensure the safe return of people from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also assured people that they will do everything possible to ensure the safe return of the relatives stuck in Afghanistan. The CM also requested the Ministry of External Affairs to help the state government and take all necessary steps in this regard. The CM said, "We are in constant touch with the Centre. It is taking all steps to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan comes back home safely." As per several reports, there are a large number of people from Uttarakhand stuck in Afghanistan after the country was taken over by the Taliban. The citizens had immigrated to earn a livelihood and now find it difficult to return.

(With PTI inputs) 

READ | Afghanistan: US Army fortifies Kabul Airport with barbed wire, blocks locals from entering
READ | Afghan leg spinner Rashid Khan launches crowdfunding for Afghanistan post-Taliban seize
READ | Amrullah Saleh lauds protests in favour of Afghanistan flag; warns Pakistan of humiliation
READ | Taliban declares Afghanistan as 'Islamic Emirate' on its 102nd Independence Day
READ | 'Pressurising Taliban to let nationals leave Afghanistan': US Deputy Secretary of State
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND