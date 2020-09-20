Uttarakhand Government Issues New Guidelines For Inter-state Travel Under Unlock 4

The Uttarakhand government has recently issued new inter-state movement guidelines for people under Unlock 4. As per the latest guidelines, 'district administration' will make all the arrangements for the thermal screening of all inbound persons at border checkpoints, bus stands, airports, and railway stations. The guidelines further read that if a person is found symptomatic then an antigen test will be conducted by the district administration. If the test comes out to be positive then the right SOP will be followed.

Norms of social distancing and wearing of masks at all times in public premises have been made compulsory in Uttarakhand. All the inbound people have to register themselves on the Smart City web portal a few days prior to their travel. This registration process would require all people to upload relevant documents. The state has made it compulsory for all the people undergoing inter-state travel to have Aarogya Setu Mobile application installed in their phones.

COVID-19 outbreak in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand recorded its biggest single-day jump in the positive Coronavirus cases on September 19 during Unlock 4. A total of 2,078 new Coronavirus cases were recorded on Saturday, taking the state's infection count to 40,085, while 14 more people succumbed to the disease. The death toll in the state now stands at 478.

Out of 2,078, Dehradun has reported 668 cases, 397 cases were reported in Udham Singh Nagar. 298 cases in Haridwar, 231 in Nainital, 146 in Tehri, 99 in Pauri, 67 in Uttarkashi, and 54 in Chamoli. As per the latest reports by MOHFW, so far Uttarakhand has recorded 40,085 COVID-19 cases. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 12,465. On September 19, Saturday the Uttarakhand Tourism took to Twitter and informed that the state is now open for travel. In the tweet, 'Uttarakhand Tourism' said that now people can plan their trip to Uttarakhand and use their holidays to the fullest.

The mountains, rivers, landscapes, adventures, flora and fauna – all are awaiting your visit. We are ready to welcome you back. Plan a trip soon to the land of adventures, and make the most of your holidays. #uttarakhandawaitsyou #WeMissedYou #ReadyToWelcomeBack pic.twitter.com/yXiiVL6zZe — Uttarakhand Tourism (@UTDBofficial) September 19, 2020

