'No Positive Cases Of Coronavirus In Uttarakhand', Informs Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Saturday, stated that Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had conveyed to all districts to take all necessary steps in order to prevent Coronavirus. The helpline number has also been informed to the people.

No cases in Uttrakhand yet

The State government was asked about the preparedness of the government to combat coronavirus, and it was stated that "In totality, 17,387 people have been scanned. 1,215 people have been scanned at the airports out of which 425 people are of foreign nationals. He further added that 319 have been placed in quarantine zones out of which, 118 are still in quarantine to date."

In India, 33 cases of the virus have been confirmed. However, no person has died due to the virus. On Friday, the Health Ministry has also advised the citizens from across the country to avoid mass gatherings. In a notification issued on Friday morning, the Ministry stated that all mass gatherings may be "avoided or postponed till the disease spread is contained." The notification further stated that if mass gatherings are organized, states will have to take "necessary action to guide the organizers on precautions to be taken as per the risk communication material already sent so as to avoid any Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases and Influenza-Like Illness (ILIs) including Covid-19."

Coronavirus outbreak

Globally, more than 3,400 people have died, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected more than 1,02,000 people globally and has now spread to North America South America, Europe, New Zealand, and as many as 80 other countries.

On March 1, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock today released US$15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the virus. The announcement came soon after the WHO upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" – its top level of risk assessment. The WHO has said there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.

(with inputs from ANI)