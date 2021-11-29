Uttarakhand Govt Mandates COVID-19 Testing At Border Entry Points Amid Omicron Scare

Amid the growing threat of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, the Uttarakhand government has issued several regulations for people travelling from outside states. As a part of it, the state government has mandated COVID-19 testing for anyone arriving from other states at border entry points. Apart from that, instructions have been given to all the districts for testing the passengers showing COVID-19 symptoms and later to put them under quarantine if tested positive.

Speaking on the same, Uttarakhand DG Health, Dr Tripti Bahuguna informed that all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) from all the districts have been instructed to conduct RT-PCR testing for all passengers at the border entry points. Sample checking will be also done at the borders for the prevention of the infection, she told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey has further instructed all the district magistrates of the state for monitoring the people coming from outside States following extensive testing as a precautionary measure against the infection. Directions have been also given to form monitoring teams at the district level for proper prevention.

Addressing the threat of the new variant, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized intensifying testing and containment measures for stopping the spread of the disease and further directed the local administration for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour and proper arrangements at hospitals.

India intensifies precaution measures amid Omicron scare

In the light of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron (B.1.1.529), India has already intensified its precautionary measures against the variant, first detected in South Africa. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi after holding a two-hour-long meeting discussing the Covid-19 situation especially focused on Omicron, and the vaccination drive in the country urged the people to remain more cautious and further take proper precautions like wearing masks and social distancing.

The government has also revised the guidelines for international arrivals in the country which will be effective from December 1. The new guidelines mandate submitting travel details of the last 14 days and further uploading negative RT-PCR test reports on the government's Air Suvidha portal prior to the journey. Also, the travellers coming from countries under the 'at risk' category will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival.

Image: Pixabay/PTI