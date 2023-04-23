Uttarakhand Issues Advisory For Kedarnath Dham Yatra Pilgrims In View Of Rain, Snowfall

Amid rain and snowfall in the Kedarnath Dham during the past few days, the Uttarakhand government on April 23 issued an alert for all pilgrims visiting the place and advised them to start their Yatra keeping in view the weather forecast. This alert has come up a day after the 'Char Dham Yatra' began on April 22 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

According to the news agency ANI, the state government in its statement stated, "It may be noted that intermittent rain and snowfall continue in Kedarnath Dham. All the devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham from the country and abroad have been informed by the government to check the weather forecast before going to Kedarnath Dham and have been asked to carry enough warm clothes."

Adequate health facilities have been ensured on the Yatra route

The Uttarakhand Police has also been kept on alert mode along with the state's other authorities to deal with any untoward situation. State's Director General of Police (DGP), Ashok Kumar said, "There was heavy snowfall in Kedarnath Dham yesterday. Pilgrims are requested to be alert and begin their Yatra by looking at the weather."

However, the government has stated that adequate facilities and arrangements have been made for the devotees travelling on the Char Dham travel routes. All the pilgrims on their way to the Yatra are also advised to visit the nearest health centre immediately, if they need any health related assistance or they can consult a doctor, if their health deteriorates during the journey.

The government assured that the travel arrangements are being regularly monitored from a higher level and reiterated the determination to make the journey smooth, safe and uninterrupted for all the devotees. The state government this year, is making every possible effort to make the Char Dham Yatra smooth and safe for devotees.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh are taking the stock of health services on the Char Dham Yatra route and have directed the health department to ensure the best possible health services on the entire route of the Yatra. On the instructions of CM Dhami and the Health minister, Health Secretary Dr RK Rajesh Kumar is himself monitoring the health services on the travel route. He is also visiting various health units and inspecting the health services being provided on the route of Kedarnath Dham.

Kumar said, "Guidelines have been issued for the journey. In this, travellers have been suggested to acclimatise their bodies to the mountain weather during the journey. If you are facing difficulty then rest for some time and only then travel." He added, "The government welcomes all the pilgrims coming for the Yatra. But at the same time, there is an appeal that if the devotees above 55 years of age are suffering from any disease like sugar, BP, heart disease etc., then mention it. Such devotees would be monitored through 104."

The Health Secretary said that this time, the state government has a special focus on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route, of the Char Dham Yatra, which includes four holy sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand. The Yatra is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India.