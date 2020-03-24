Uttarakhand Police Shames Those Violating Lockdown With Pamphlets 'I'm Enemy Of Society'

In an unprecedented move, the Uttarakhand Police decided to shame those breaching the lockdown, in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday asked officials to strictly enforce the statewide lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus and appealed to people to cooperate.

In an attempt to discourage people from flouting the lockdown, the state police decided to make people take pictures with pamphlets reading 'I'm enemy of society; I won't stay home' if they are found violating in Karanprayag, Chamoli district.

Heavy barricading was done on the streets at a number of points in the city, besides the deployment of police personnel to implement the lockdown, which came into force at 9.00 pm on Sunday. All the shops were closed except the ones dealing in essentials like foodgrains, medicines, fruits, and vegetables. Banks and ATMs remained open. There were fewer people and vehicles on the road.

"The lockdown till March 31 is meant to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Your health is our priority. Essential services will remain available during the period. Please co-operate and stay at your homes," CM Rawat said in an appeal to people and asked authorities to strictly enforce the lockdown.

COVID-19 is a new challenge and the state government is fully ready to deal with it, he said. "Essential services like electricity, water, health, sanitation are available as earlier. There is no shortage in the supply of foodgrains, oils, fruits, vegetables, petrol, and diesel. Their uninterrupted supply will be ensured in the future too, " the chief minister said. Seeking their full support, he asked people to stay indoors, not to pay heed to rumours and believe only in authoritative information and updates on the coronavirus situation.

