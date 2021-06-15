Vaccine, Medical Relief Delivery By Drones A Possibility In Near Future: COVID Task Force

On Tuesday, Chairman of COVID working Group and Chief to National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), Dr. NK Arora asserted that in the coming future drones will possibly be seen delivering vaccines and life-saving drugs to remote areas of the country. The drone delivery drive thus has the potential to ramp up vaccination across the country. Dr. Arora noted that India is easing its restrictions on drone flights to facilitate their operations over a wider area, making it possible for the operators to use them for delivery purposes.

Citing the possibility and plausible success of the drive, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) along with the Indian Institue of Technology, Kanpur is conducting a feasibility study on drones supplying vaccines. As per reports, IIT Kanpur has submitted its study on drones.

Dr. NK Arora said, “India was preparing for this right from last year, this study was initiated sometimes in the later part of the second half of 2020 when it was thought that reaching upto remote areas whether these are tribal areas, or even northeastern or hill areas where taking vaccines take a long time particularly cold chain has to be maintained and the amount is very small as very few people stay there.''

Dr. NK Arora further expressed his satisfaction as many IIT institutions have put forward the drone drive's feasibility; he further added that very soon life-saving drugs, vaccines, and similar treatment modalities can be delivered within a short time in remote or inaccessible areas.

Dr. NK Arora also opined about the incident of death due to anaphylaxis and said “It is the first time death linked to COVID vaccination due to anaphylaxis. It re-emphasises the need to wait for 30 minutes after receiving the jab. Most of the anaphylactic reactions occur during this period. Timely treatment can prevent death."

Input from - ANI; Image Source- Unsplash