COVID: 'Vaccine Will Be Commercialized Only After Successful Trials,' Says Serum Institute

The Serum Institute of India which is in the race to release a COVID-19 vaccine in the country clarified the rumours surrounding their vaccine 'COVIDSHIELD' revealing that as of now they had only received the permission to manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use. Refuting all other reports surrounding COVISHIELD's availability in the markets, the pharma giant specified that the vaccine would only be commercialized once the trials are proven successful.

Serum Institute of India's statement on COVIDSHIELD

"Serum Institute of India, would like to clarify that the current claims surrounding COVISHIELD's availability are completely false and conjectural. Presently, the government has granted us permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use. COVISHIELD will be commercialized once the trials are proven successful and all the requisite regulatory approvals are in place. The phase-3 trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are still underway. And only once the vaccine is proven immunogenic and efficacious, SII will confirm its availability, officially," said Serum Institute of India in its statement.

Progress on COVIDSHIELD

The pharmacy giant on Wednesday initiated phase 2 and 3 of trials for evaluating the response in terms of safety and immunity of the vaccine on healthy Indian adults, after receiving approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI). The study, which would be conducted, will consist of 1,600 participants, all either being more than 18 years of age or equal to it. The test would be conducted across 17 locations in the nation.

Serum Institute of India said it would start the phase-II trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University. It has also partnered with AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical major from the UK, for the mass manufacturing of Oxford developed COVID-19 vaccine to ensure equitable distribution of the AZD1222 vaccine doses to India as well as low-and-middle-income countries.

