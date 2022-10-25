Vadodara Clash: Eyewitnesses Share Ordeal Of How Stones Were Hurled; 'It Was Pre-planned'

After reports of communal clashes in Gujarat's Vadodara started doing the rounds, Republic's crew reached ground zero to talk to the residents on Tuesday, October 25. In conversation with the channel, the eyewitnesses revealed how amid Diwali celebrations, 'stones were pelted and petrol bombs were hurled'.

"It was pre-planned"

"These kids, they were burning crackers and all of a sudden the street lights went off. Not just stones, but also petrol bombs were thrown this way. They came this far, this is my house. You can see marks on the walls. I live here alone, but fortunately, all my relatives were here. They came running. In order to save me, they had to come. 10-15 people dared, and opposed them," one of the eyewitnesses said.

Another eyewitness reiterated the claim, saying, "They had it all fully planned. They have planned to spark a clash, and escalate it into a riot. It was Diwali, the entire area was clogged for the past three days."

#BREAKING on 'This Is Exclusive' | Eyewitnesses narrate Vadodara clashes on Diwali night; stones hurled on cops from terrace. Watch here - https://t.co/EPrviiMJIf pic.twitter.com/rFo6vIJYPt — Republic (@republic) October 25, 2022

Vadodara violence: CCTV footage accessed

The incident was reported at around 12:45 am in the Panigate area, post which Vadodara police arrived at the spot and began patrolling. While they were carrying out combing operations, petrol bombs were hurled at the convoy. Republic has accessed CCTV footage, which showed miscreants attacking the police vehicle. However, the officials swung into action and brought the situation under control.

Initially investigating the case, the police detained over 19 people based on the footage before handing over the case to the crime branch for a detailed investigation. Forensic teams have collected the samples, and are ascertaining what explosives and materials were used.