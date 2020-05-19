Vande Bharat Mission: Air India To Bring Back 169 Stranded Students From Dhaka Today

As part of the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, as many as 169 stranded nationals will be arriving in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon in a special repatriation flight of Air India. According to the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh, 167 passengers are students, while the rest two passengers are senior citizens. The flight took off on Tuesday morning.

One of the students travelling in the flight thanked their principal and the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh for taking their responsibility and helping them during this time of crisis. The student also stated that authorities made sure all the passengers were doing fine and provided them with food.

'Vande Bharat' Mission

In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre had announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. The first phase of the mission was set for 7 days starting from May 7 to rescue stranded Indians from over 11 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore and the US.

In the second phase of the mission, the Indian government is bringing back over 32,000 stranded Indians from 31 countries from May 16 to 22. More countries have been added in the second phase including Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt, and Sri Lanka. Further, in order to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals in Oman, the Indian government has decided to operate more special flights to Bangalore, Calicut, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, and Gaya on May 20, 21, 22 and 23. Under the second phase, a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, are expected to be operated.

(With ANI Inputs)