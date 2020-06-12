Vande Bharat Mission: Cancer Patient In Singapore United With Mother In Tiruchirappalli

The wishes of a severely ill cancer patient in Singapore were fulfilled by the Vande Bharat Mission when they helped her reunite with her mother in Trichy. The Indian High Commission in Singapore tweeted about the incident and expressed their happiness at uniting the patient with her mother. High commission also thanked the Singapore Foreign Minister HE Vivian Bala, MFAsg, the Hospital, Air India Express and the passengers who gave up their seats for the family.

India adds more flights to Vande Bharat Mission

As per reports, the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission had widened the scope of the mission and there were more countries, thereby increasing the number of entry points.

India has added 58 more flights to evacuate stranded and distressed nationals from Gulf countries between now and June 30, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. He informed that staring immediately, the number of flights from Gulf under phase-3 of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' has now increased from originally planned 107 to 165.

The minister further said that Phase 3 of Vande Bharat Mission will have 80 flights to Europe, including two daily flights to London and two to other European destinations, between now and 30 June. Moreover, 10 additional flights to the United States and Canada will be flown apart from 70 that have already been announced.

State-run carrier Air India had previously announced that it will operate around 300 flights to Europe, Australia, Canada, the USA, the UK and Africa between June 10 and July 1 during phase 3 of Vande Bharat Mission.

Vande Bharat is proving to be a mission of hope for stranded & distressed Indians around the world.



2441 Indians returned from Newark, Istanbul, New York, Stockholm, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Doha, Muscat, Dubai & Kuala Lumpur on 9 June.



We continue to add more flights.@MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/ZgGkf9Hu8S — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 10, 2020

