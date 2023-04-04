Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Telangana Due To Technical Glitch

An IndiGo flight bound from Varanasi to Bengaluru made an emergency landing due to some technical issues, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The IndiGo Flight (6E897) carrying 137 passengers onboard made the emergency landing at the Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6.15 am today morning. All the passengers onboard are safe.

IndiGo releases statement

IndiGo Airlines has now released a statement informing that the IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad as a precautionary step and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. The passengers were provided with an alternate flight after the delay, the airlines added.

"IndiGo flight 6E897 from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution. The pilot noticed a technical issue and diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution. The aircraft is currently at Hyderabad and is undergoing necessary inspection. To avoid any further delays, An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Vanarasi. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the Airlines said.