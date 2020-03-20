Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje & Son Dushyant Self-isolate After Attending Party With Kanika Kapoor

Hours after Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus, Vasundhara Raje, former chief minister of Rajasthan and her son Dushyant, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Jhalawar-Baran in Rajasthan, have gone into self-isolation. Informing about the same, Raje wrote on Twitter that she along with her son attended dinner in which Kanika was also present and she is self-isolating herself as a "matter of abundant caution." Dushyant reportedly also attended Parliament the next day and was sitting with Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari in the Central Hall on Thursday.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Kanika Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reports started doing the rounds on Friday. In a post on Instagram, the singer shared that she got herself tested after experiencing symptoms, and it came positive. She added that she and her family are in quarantine at the moment and following all medical advice. Kanika also stated that she had tested negative during the airport screening when she returned to India (reportedly from London) 10 days ago. She said the symptoms developed four days ago, and that she was feeling alright. The Baby Doll artist also urged citizens to practice self-isolation, while expressing hope that one should not panic, but only follow the instructions at the moment.

