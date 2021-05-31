'Very Adorable Complaint': 6-yr-old Kashmiri Girl's Plea To PM Gets J&K L-G's Attention

A video of a 6-year-old Kashmiri girl complaining to PM Modi about the burden of homework is doing rounds on social media. The 6-year-old Kashmiri girl complains to PM Modi about the amount of work small kids like her get assigned by the teachers. The 6-year-old Kashmiri girl's viral video was well-received on Twitter and people started to support the little over her complaint. In fact, some people also wrote on Twitter that it will be interesting to see how PM Modi replies. Although PM Modi is yet to respond to the video, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared the video on his official Twitter account.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha says 'Very adorable complaint' to Kashmiri girl's viral video

Although the video was addressed to PM Modi, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared the viral video on his official Twitter handle expressing his joy after watching the video. LG Manoj Sinha termed the complaint of the Kashmiri girl 'very adorable' and assured her that the administration will come up with a policy within 48 hours that will lighten the burden of homework of school children. LG Manoj Sinha wrote, "Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss."

PM Modi gets an adorable complaint from the 6-year-old Kashmiri girl

In the viral video, the girl says, "Greeting Modi Saab (PM Modi), I am six-year-old and I am telling about the Zoom classes. Why the kids who are just six-year-old are burdened by their teachers with so much homework? When I wake up my classes take place from 10 am to 2 pm. One is English, one is Maths, one is Urdu, then EVS, and then Computer." The girl adds that this kind of homework should be for 'bade bachche' (the grown-up ones) not her.

Meanwhile, like other states of India, Jammu and Kashmir too is going through second wave of COVID-19. Five districts were placed in the 'red category' as the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) on Saturday came out with a fresh classification of the districts effective from May 31 for Covid containment in the union territory. Pulwama and Anantnag in south Kashmir, and Baramulla and Kupwara in north and Budgam in central Kashmir have been put in the 'red zone' along with the areas on either side of the Jawahar Tunnel, the gateway to the valley, an order issued by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said.

(Image Credits: ANI/@Namratawakhiloo/Twitter/PTI)