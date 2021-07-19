VHP Demands Centre To Free Temples From Govt Control, Enact Law On 'illegal Conversions'

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) passed resolutions on various matters including the need to take steps for protection against the COVID pandemic, prevention of illegal religious conversions and liberation of Mutt-Mandirs (monasteries and temples) among other matters. the resolutions were passed on July 18 as a 2-day meeting was held at Haryana's Faridabad between the Central Board of Trustees and the Governing Council of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). The meeting comprised 50 central and regional office-bearers and about 350 provincial office-bearers and office-bearers joined the meeting virtually from various locations.

Detailing about the meeting, VHP Working President Senior Advocate Alok Kumar said that the meeting raised the issues related to the fight against COVID and the potential third wave were raised. Kumar said, “We, in association with all Hindu Shaktis, shall not only undertake mass awareness campaigns in more than 100,000 villages and urban settlements to make people aware of preventive measures but also extend all possible help to the families of the victims".

VHP passes resolutions for fighting COVID, illegal conversions

Alok Kumar added that arrangements for special training was being made for women taking into account the possible third wave of the COVID and the potential threat to children. He further said that the Indian society shall rise up together to battle COVID and that it would join hands with the government.

Speaking about 'illegal conversions', VHP Working President Alok Kumar said, "Illegal religious conversion is a national curse and the nation must get liberated from it. In 11 States there are laws for its prevention, but the problem and conspiracy is nationwide. This international meeting is, therefore, of the unanimous view that a central law should be made against it, and only then there will be freedom from this curse."

"From some verdicts of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and also the present experiences and situations, the message goes absolutely clear that the central government should not delay the matter anymore. We have also called upon the Hindu society to remain ever watchful about the anti-Bharat and anti-Hindu conspiracies of the Mullah-Missionaries, and prevent it by all Constitutional methods",

Senior Advocate Alok Kumar also informed that a resolution was passed to liberate all Mutt-Mandirs (monasteries and temples) from the control of governments. The resolution referred to in this statement said that the Mutt-Mandirs are the core of the faith and worship of the national society of Bharat and that the Tripod of Sant-Shaastra Mandir has the secret of the enduring nature of the Hindu Nation and the immortality of Mrityunjayi Bharat.

