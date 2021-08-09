VHP Urges UN, EU For Action Against Extremists Who Vandalised Hindu Village In Bangladesh

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday, August 8, sent letters to UN Chief António Guterres, United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen. The letters were sent following an attack on a Hindu minority village in Bangladesh's Khulna. According to reports, Hindu temples and shops were vandalised in Shiali village of Rupsha Upazila.

VHP urges UN, EU to take action against Islamists in Bangladesh

According to the VHP, the village was attacked by a mob of Islamists on Saturday between 3 pm and 5 pm. The VHP further claimed that ten temples including four big ones were attacked along with 57 houses. In addition, the attackers also looted properties and cows, the VHP claimed. Expressing solidarity in its statement, the VHP has therefore reached out to the United Nations and the European Union.

The letter penned by VHP Joint Secretary Swami Vigyananand has urged the world bodies to ensure action be taken by the Bangladesh government. Moreover, it has also demanded relief and security for the Hindu village that was attacked by the radicals. In addition, it has also demanded the UN ensure the security of minorities in Bangladesh. The VHP has claimed that minorities are being subjected to forced conversion on a daily basis. In addition, it also asserted that minorities are also being driven out of their native lands as their movable and immovable assets are taken over by the radicals.

Hindu village attacked in Bangladesh; 10 arrested

According to a police official, the local police in Bangladesh has already arrested 10 people in connection with the attack on the Hindu minority village. The 10 persons have been arrested for vandalism of four temples, several idols, six shops and some houses in a village in Khulna. As per reports, the village was attacked on Saturday following which communal tensions escalated, prompting the authorities to deploy police force.