Video: Four Men Collapse Instantly After Lightening Strikes Tree In Gurugram, 1 Killed

Four employees of the horticulture department were struck by lightning in sector 82 in Gurugram. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

gurugram

Four employees of the horticulture department were struck by lightning in sector 82 in Gurugram on March 12. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, four men can be seen standing under a tree when a flash of lightning struck them. The incident took place at Vatika Signature Villas in Gurugram Sector 82 on Friday. The victims were working in the garden and had soon taken shelter under a tree to avoid the rain but the lightning jolted them. 

Four men struck by lightning

The four men fell on the ground within seconds after lightning hit the tree and they were immediately taken to a private hospital in Manesar. One person succumbed to injuries while three others are undergoing treatment for burn injuries in the hospital. The video of the incident was captured in CCTV cameras. Take a look at the video.

India Meteorological Department on March 12 had predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain with the wind in the entire Delhi, Rewari, Gurgaon, Jhajjar. They had also predicted that western disturbance would continue till the early hours of Saturday in East Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh.  Last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by three to four degrees Celsius in Delhi in the next few days.  They had predicted light rain in the city on Sunday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance affecting the hilly region.

An elderly man died due to lightning 

In a similar incident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a 60-year-old man had died in a lightning strike on February 17. The incident took place in the morning hours when lightning struck Babarao Rindhe, who was working on a field at Tandulwadi village in the district, reported PTI.

