Video Of Tourists Escaping Avalanche On Himachal Road Breaks The Internet

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows tourists rushing to escape avalanche on a road at Tinku Nallah near Pooh, Himachal Pradesh. The bone-chilling video shows an avalanche sliding down a road in Himachal Pradesh as tourists look for safety. The video was filmed at Tinku Nallah near Pooh, Himachal Pradesh. It first appeared online in early January and was shared on Twitter by IRS officer Naveed Trumboo on January 13.

READ: Himachal Makes World Record By Preparing Largest Quantity Of Khichdi On Makar Sankranti

Ever seen the force of a moving glacier in real-time? This is in Tinku nallah near Pooh on NH-5, Kinnaur, HP.. #ClimateChange is not a distant reality. pic.twitter.com/J7ifxaAh1g — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) January 13, 2020

SDMA issued warning

Through the video, it can be seen that a huge pile of snow sliding down the road. A few onlookers can be seen filming the scene on their phones as they begin to escape as the avalanche continues. A man can be heard shouting, "Go Back, Go Back" in the video. Some tourists hopped in into their cars and others continue to film. The video has managed to garner over 76,000 views and tons of comments since it was shared online. The state disaster management authority (SDMA) issued an avalanche warning for several areas ahead of heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. Let us take a look how netizens have reacted over the video.

READ: Himachal: Bajreshwari Devi Temple To Have 2,100 Kg Idol Of Clarified Butter

Glaciers are huge and move at a very slow rate. They carry till and deposit over time. This is not a glacier. Glaciers are what developed our landscapes. This is just lots of snow slidding on on a downward slope. — Ar Jay (@ragnvaldr902) January 13, 2020

This is not a glacier..this is part of an avalanche that is slipping on road because even road has an ice layer over it & as a result there is poor friction. — Wanderer (@w_a_n_d_e_rer) January 13, 2020

Its an Avalanche piling up. Doesnt seems a moving glacier — Hugo Stiglitz🇮🇳 (@crawling_hills) January 13, 2020

READ: Himachal Pradesh: Kullu Receives Fresh Snowfall

READ: Earthmover Operator Killed As Showers, Snowfall Lash Parts Of Himachal