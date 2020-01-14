The Debate
Video Of Tourists Escaping Avalanche On Himachal Road Breaks The Internet

General News

A bone-chilling video has surfaced on the internet which shows tourists rush to escape avalanche on a road at Tinku Nallah near Pooh, Himachal Pradesh.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows tourists rushing to escape avalanche on a road at Tinku Nallah near Pooh, Himachal Pradesh. The bone-chilling video shows an avalanche sliding down a road in Himachal Pradesh as tourists look for safety. The video was filmed at Tinku Nallah near Pooh, Himachal Pradesh. It first appeared online in early January and was shared on Twitter by IRS officer Naveed Trumboo on January 13. 

READ: Himachal Makes World Record By Preparing Largest Quantity Of Khichdi On Makar Sankranti

SDMA issued warning

Through the video, it can be seen that a huge pile of snow sliding down the road. A few onlookers can be seen filming the scene on their phones as they begin to escape as the avalanche continues. A  man can be heard shouting, "Go Back, Go Back" in the video. Some tourists hopped in into their cars and others continue to film. The video has managed to garner over 76,000 views and tons of comments since it was shared online. The state disaster management authority (SDMA)  issued an avalanche warning for several areas ahead of heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. Let us take a look how netizens have reacted over the video.

READ: Himachal: Bajreshwari Devi Temple To Have 2,100 Kg Idol Of Clarified Butter

READ: Himachal Pradesh: Kullu Receives Fresh Snowfall

READ: Earthmover Operator Killed As Showers, Snowfall Lash Parts Of Himachal

Published:
COMMENT
