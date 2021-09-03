Vishal Jood Accused By Khalistanis In Australia To Be Released From Jail On October 15

After being falsely accused by Khalistani elements in Australia, Indian patriot Vishal Jood has been released from the charges and will be out of jail on October 15th. The 24-year-old was accused of three suspected hate crimes, including clashes between Haryanvi youths and members of the Sikh community at Harris Park in Sydney in March and April this year. Jood was reportedly arrested by the Australian police on April 16th as he tried to save the Indian flag from a pro-Khalistan group.

The order was passed by Magistrate K Thomson’s Parramatta. Vishal reportedly pleaded guilty to three minor charges of altercations that happened between September 16, 2020, and February 14, 2021. For the charges he pleaded guilty to, Jood was sentenced to six months in Jail starting from the day of his arrest, April 16, 2021. His sentence would be over on October 15, 2021. Meanwhile, the Haryana Government and India's Foreign Ministry had been trying every way to release the wrongly accused from Australian prison.

Vishal Jood's family appeal to Australian Government

While speaking to Republic TV, Vishal Jood's father had said that he only wants that his son to be released as soon as possible.

"I also want that all the allegations, which have been pressed against him should be removed. Proper investigation should be initiated against those, who physically assaulted the person, who was hoisting the Indian National Flag. Vishal is not being given food on time and he is often threatened by the Khalistanis lodging in the jail". said Vishal Jood's father.

As several campaigns were initiated by Indian citizens for Jood's release, his father added that this was not his son's personal fight, he had fought this for the respect and dignity of his country, India.

Efforts made by Haryana Government

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had written a letter to the Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Culture Meenakshi Lekhi over Kurukshetra youth Vishal Jood's release. Urging Lekhi's high priority intervention to secure justice for a 'Son of Haryana' in Australia, Manohar Lal Khattar had said that he has received representations from various quarters including his family who have conveyed to him that Vishal Jood got into a tussle with a group, that was raising anti-Indian slogans and even desecrating the Indian national flag and these groups have subsequently framed him on false charges.

In the letter, the Haryana Chief Minister has further highlighted that he had also held a virtual meeting with some representatives of the Indian diaspora in Australia, who are backing Jood and have started a campaign there, to get him released from jail, as early as possible. The Chief Minister had also arranged a meeting with the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar.