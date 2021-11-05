VP Naidu Launches Book On Life Of Umar Alisha; Seeks Youth To Eradicate Discrimination

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday launched the book written on the life of freedom fighter and former pontiff of Sri Viswa Vignana Vidya Adhyatmika Peetham in Visakhapatnam, Umar Alisha, and called upon the youth of the country to take inspiration from him and other people who have fought for the freedom of the country. The event was held under the central government’s initiative of celebration of 75 years of Independence-- ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Umar Alisha, who had served as a member of the Central legislature under British rule, had made several significant contributions for the growth and Independence of the country, the Vice President said on Friday, calling Alisha a ‘great freedom fighter.’ Addressing the youth of the country, the Vice President said, more youngsters should know about those who have dedicated their lives for the service of the country, who have desired nationalism, equality and women empowerment.

Eradicating all forms of discrimination will be a real tribute to freedom fighters: Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu invoked the youth to make efforts to eradicate all forms of discrimination and injustices in society and said that it will be a real tribute to the freedom fighters. Alisha's efforts in the literary and social fields, as well as for women's empowerment, were also highlighted by the Vice President, who went on to describe him as a humanist.

“Mr Omar Alisha was a great freedom fighter. He also served as a member of the Central Legislature during the English period. Young people need to know about those who have put into practice the desire for nationalism, equality, fraternity, universal harmony and women's advancement,” said VP Venkaiah Naidu.

Spirituality & Service are not different: VP Naidu

He further added that the service of others is not different from spirituality. People should understand that spirituality and service are not mutually exclusive and that they are primarily seeking societal welfare, he asserted.

“Spirituality and service are not two different things. Spirituality is not just a form of worship, but an outstanding lifestyle that boosts our morale. Shri Umar Alisha has shown great meaning in the spiritual path, in practice,” he said.

Women Empowerment pertinent for a nation’s development: Naidu

Women's empowerment, according to the Vice President, is critical for greater national development. He also emphasized the significance of a girl's education for an individual's, family's, and the nation's development.

In the speech, the Vice President noted, “The role of women in the development of the country is crucial. The thinking of society should change in this direction. Our traditions are very high. But we must understand their efforts and welcome the changes that come from time to time. Only then will real development be possible.”

With ANI Inputs

Image: Twitter