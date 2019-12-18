Vyapam Scam: Congress MLA To Push For White Paper By MP Govt In The Case

After the Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath stated that it was satisfied with the investigations carried out on the Vyapam scam, Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary said he will appeal for a white paper to be issued in the case.

"I had raised an issue in the Madhya Pradesh assembly that a white paper be issued, in connection with Vyapam scam. I will talk to the state's home minister and the chief minister that action should be taken and everything should be clarified. People should get to know how they were cheated," Chaudhary told media on Tuesday.

The Congress MLA said that he was not satisfied with the fact that the state Assembly did not take up discussions on the Vyapam case, due to the adjournment of the House.

On the contrary, media-in-charge of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Lokendra Parashar said that the former BJP government, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had already proven by SIT results that there was no scam and the results could not be politically influenced.

"The Congress is used to lying, when they were in the opposition they used to falsely rake up the issue of Vyapam scam. They (Congress) should now tell the people that the Shivraj Singh government had already settled the matter by forming a SIT in the matter," Parashar told ANI.

"Any investigation should not be influenced politically. The results of the SIT cannot be moulded to suit an MLA's interests," he added.

Vyapam scam

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services. The scam came to light in 2013 and shook the very core of the education system in the state. It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and state government employees. Scamsters including politicians, senior and junior officials, and businessmen systematically employed imposters to write papers, manipulate exam hall seating arrangements, and supply forged answer sheets by bribing officials.

