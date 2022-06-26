'Waste To Wealth': PM Modi Shares Inspiring Stories Of Efforts Made Towards Cleanliness

Addressing the 90th edition of his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, June 26, shared some inspiring stories from different parts of the country where people and organisations have been working towards carrying out successful cleanliness drives and are further converting them into 'wealth creations'.

Inspiring examples of individual and community efforts who are working on 'Waste to Wealth.' #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/FAv4t1ju07 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2022

PM Modi, while exemplifying 'waste to wealth', recalled a campaign named ‘save Chite Lui action plan’, from Mizoram's capital, Aizwal, where local agencies, NGOs, and local people cleaned the Chite Lui river and used the plastics taken out from the river to build a road.

Sharing the story, the Prime Minister said the beautiful Chite Lui River had turned into a heap of dirt and garbage due to negligence over years. However, in efforts to save the river, many came forward running the 'Chite Lui action plan' following which the state has now got its first plastic road which is clean and developed as well, PM Modi said, adding that it has set an example of 'Waste to wealth'.

“The campaign to clean the river has also given rise to the opportunity for turning waste into wealth creation. Actually, this river and its banks were full of plastic and polythene waste. The organisation working to save the river decided to build a road using this polythene, that is, the waste that came out of the river. From that, in a village in Mizoram, the state’s first plastic road was built…that is cleanliness and development as well,” he further said.

PM Modi shares inspiring ‘Recycling for Life' campaign

Recalling an initiative from Puducherry, the Prime Minister shared how some youth through their voluntary organisations took up the initiative to save the sea, beaches, and ecology, with the help of their ‘Recycling for Life’ campaign.

“One such effort has also been undertaken by the youth of Puducherry through their voluntary organisations. Puducherry is situated along the sea coast. People come to see the beaches and marine beauty there. But, the pollution caused by plastic was also increasing on the sea coast of Puducherry, therefore, to save its sea, beaches, and ecology, people here have started the ‘Recycling for Life’ campaign," Prime Minister Modi said, adding that presently thousands of kilograms of garbage is being collected and segregated every day in Puducherry's Karaikal.

Pm Modi informed that the organic waste is converted into compost while the rest of the matter is separated and recycled.

Sharing a few other stories from other states including Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, PM Modi lauded the efforts carried out by the local population in those states. While speaking about a unique cycling rally starting from Shimla to Mandi, the Prime Minister appreciated how the message of cleanliness was being spread.

Further, pitching for conserving rainwater, he said that this responsibility has been taken collectively by society for centuries in the country. “Monsoon is continuously progressing in our country. Rain is increasing in many states. This is also the time to make special efforts in the direction of ‘water’ and water conservation. In our country, for centuries, this responsibility has been taken by society together. You will remember, in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ we once discussed the legacy of step wells. The Baolis are those big wells which are reached by descending stairs,” he added.

In another example, the Prime Minister recalled how some youngsters started a campaign on creating awareness about water bodies by connecting them with water and other social programmes.

“The most important thing about this successful effort is that the youth who started the campaign are chartered accountants. Coincidentally, a few days from now, July 1 is observed as chartered accountants day. I congratulate all the CAs of the country in advance. We can create a similar sense of awareness about our water bodies by connecting them with music and other social programmes," he said.

(Image: @PMOIndia/TwitterANI)