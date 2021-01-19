WATCH: CISF Personnel Deployed At Delhi Metro Station Saves A Man's Life By Performing CPR

In a heart-wrenching video, a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) constable on Monday saved the life of a man who fell unconscious at the Delhi metro station by performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on him. This incident took place at Delhi Metro's Dabri Mor Station. CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

Watch: CISF personnel at Delhi metro station saves 45-yr old man

#CISF personnel saved a precious life by giving CPR to a passenger namely Mr Satyanaran, R/O Janakpuri @ Dabri More Metro Station, DMRC, Delhi. Mr Satyanaran thanked CISF profusely for saving his life. pic.twitter.com/iqlMyeSIhd — CISF (@CISFHQrs) January 18, 2021

In the 22-second-long CCTV video shared by CISF on their official Twitter handle, the 45-year-old man identified as Satyanaran who is a resident of Janakpuri fell unconscious on the floor. Meanwhile, the CISF constable who was deployed at the security point of Dabri metro station, promptly came forward to assist the passenger by performing CPR medical procedure following which the unconscious man returns to his senses.

Subsequently, an ambulance was called at the spot to shift the person to the hospital for further medical assistance. Shift in-charge of CISF and Station Controller reached the spot and asked the passenger to seek further medical assistance, but he denied to go to the hospital. Later, Satyanaran thanked the CISF for saving his life.

Lady jawan saves man who fell on train tracks

Earlier on December 27, 2020, a man named Irani Kaizhad was saved by a brave woman jawan of Maharashtra security force after he fell down on the railway track at Mumbai Grant Road Railway Station on Saturday. According to the visuals, it could be seen that as soon as the man fell on the track due to dizziness, a train was seen coming on the same track and just then the lady officer Lata Bhosle jumped on the track, signalled the motorman to stop the train and saved the life of the young man. As per reports, Irani Khizhad was brought to the platform and was given first aid.

