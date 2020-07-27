IAF Celebrates Its 'Oldest' Fighter Pilot's Birthday As He Turns 100 Years Old; Watch

The Indian Air Force on Monday extended their best wishes to Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia (retd) on his 100th birthday. Majithia joined the force in 1940 and retired in August 1947 and holds the distinction of being the 'oldest' IAF fighter pilot now.

In an Instagram post, the IAF said Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria conveyed his warm greetings and heartiest congratulations to Majithia on behalf of all Air Warriors. "Wishing you many more," he said.

Majithia served on the Burma front during World War II in the fight against the Japanese. Later in April 1949, he landed a plane in Kathmandu for the first time in the country’s history. Majithia continued flying well into the 1970s and his family owns several aircrafts.

