WATCH: IAF’s Tejas, Sarang & Suryakiran Prepare To Shine At The Dubai Air Show

With the Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent consisting of LCA Tejas all decked up to participate in the upcoming biennial Air Show in Dubai, the event will witness scintillating performances by the Indian Air Force. The IAF contingent has been invited by the Government of UAE to participate in the air show that is to be held at Al Maktoum International Airport from November 14 to 18.



Along with Low Combat Aircraft- Tejas, the Sarang and Suryakiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT) will also be performing. The IAF will be participating alongside the aircraft of other countries, including the Saudi Hawks, Russian Knights, and the UAE's Al Fursan, they said. It is all set for a scintillating performance here.

#WATCH | IAF Contingent set to perform at the Dubai Air Show 21. Preparation are in full swing for the opening ceremony of the Dubai Air Show and the India Air Force (IAF) contingent, consisting of Sarang, Suryakiran and Tejas, is all set for a performance here.



(Source: IAF)

The Sarang Team's advanced light helicopters (ALH), 10 Suryakiran Team's BAE Hawk 132 aircraft, and three LCA Tejas aircraft were all inducted at the Dubai Air Show on November 9. The Sarang Helicopter Display Team, which flies the Dhruv, an Indian-made Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), takes its name from the Sanskrit word for peacock, India's national bird. Sarang, the world's first four-helicopter military display squad, has previously executed daring feats in Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, and Russia. Wing Commander Girish Komar is in charge of the team for the Dubai Air Show.

Three LCA Tejas from Indian Air Force's 18 Squadron land at Dubai to take part in Dubai Air Show-2021: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

IAF's Hawk 132 aircraft, operated by the Suryakiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT), who performs a nine-plane aerobatic display, had earlier performed with the Indian-made Kiran Mk II aircraft in Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Laos, and China. Group Captain Anoop Singh is in charge of the team.

A perfect reflection in the skies by Suryakiran 4 and 7.

In addition, the IAF's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will perform manoeuvres to captivate the spectators. Manish Tolani, the Tejas' Group Captain, is in charge of the team. Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Mohammed al-Balushi of the UAE Armed Forces and other UAE Air Force officers greeted the IAF contingent cordially. The IAF's C-17 Globemaster IIIs and C-130J Super Hercules assisted the induction.

