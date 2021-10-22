WATCH | 'When Non-violence Crumbled & Quit India Failed, INA Came In': Maj Gen GD Bakshi

Every year on October 21, the anniversary of the formation of Azad Hind Government is celebrated across the country. On this day, India’s first independent provisional government named Azad Hind Government was announced.

First established in 1942 by Mohan Singh, Azad Hind Fauj or the Indian National Army (INA), was revived by Subhas Chandra Bose on October 21, 1943.

Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi during the Azad Hind Fauj INA commemoration event on 21st June 2021, paid his tribute 'Netaji' Subash Chandra Bose.

Speaking at the event, Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi said, "The freedom which we got, if today we are breathing the free air, there was a time we couldn't even do that. During the British era, boards were put on saying 'Indians and dogs are not allowed'. Can you all understand what kind of free air you all are breathing in? I would like to say that that if today we are free then Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Azad Hind Fauj are one of the key reasons behind that. "

Furthermore, GD Bakshi added,

"Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a visionary. In fact, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and his Azad Hind Fauz forced countries like Japan, America, and China to bow down."

'When Non-violence crumbled, INA came in,' says GD Bakshi

In another event in 2020, GD Bakshi had talked about Netaji's death and what was his role in India's independence.

"Every time we talk about Netaji we get bogged down on how did he die. Empirical research has been done in the transfer of power archives to look for a documentary trail of evidence to prove how India exactly got its freedom?

"The picture that emerges after going through the documents proves that the Quit India movement in 1942 had failed. The British had used 52 gora paltans (British troops) because they could not afford to use Indian soldiers as it might have turned into a mutiny. Congress leaders were jailed and Gandhiji went on fast. In such a backdrop, Churchill asked why Gandhi is not dead? In such a scenario, non-violence crumbled," said GD Bakshi.

"When Gandhiji was released he was a broken man. Many of his letters say that he supported the Britisher's war-time effort. So, how did India get its freedom? The best-kept secret was the Indian National Army (INA)," added GD Bakshi.

Who was Subhas Chandra Bose?

'Netaji' Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack. He completed his school education and studied at Presidency College for a short time. Later, he went on to study philosophy in Scottish Church College, University of Calcutta, and then moved to Britain for higher studies.

As he was a brilliant student, Subhas Chandra Bose cracked the prestigious Indian Civil Services Examination (ICS). However, Bose soon quit it, as he did not want to work under the British government. He played an important role in India’s independence struggle.

Netaji, who joined Congress, was ousted after having differences in opinion with Gandhiji and the party’s high command. Netaji wanted to wage a war against the colonial rulers as he differed from Gandhiji’s methods of non-violence.

In 1944, his fauj clashed with the British forces around Kohima and Imphal. Britain’s struggle to repel Japan during World War II and Netaji-led INA’s combined force was declared to be the 'greatest ever battle involving British forces' in a contest, by the National Army Museum situated in London.

