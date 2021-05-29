'We Are Helpless': Delhi HC Fumes Over Black Fungus Medicine Shortage Amid Rise In Cases

The Delhi High Court while hearing pleas on the shortage of black fungus medicine and issues faced by the patients expressed dismay. “We are living this hell. Everyone is living this hell. It’s a situation where we want to help but we are helpless,” the Delhi High Court lamented. The Centre on its part presented a report pointing out its sources to procure the medicines and overcome shortages. Even so, the Delhi High Court directed it to give further details on the current status of its imports and when the stocks are expected.

Delhi HC hears pleas on Black Fungus medicine shortage & patient problems

The Delhi HC was hearing two pleas that sought medicine vials for two patients admitted for black fungus (Mucormycosis) infection and expressed helplessness regarding the situation. The High Court stated that it cannot pass any order that prefers one patient over others as they are suffering. The issue of medicine shortage was raised by advocate Rakesh Malhotra who expressed that cases of black fungus are rising in the country.

The court was informed that steps are being taken to by the Centre to tackle the issue. It was also informed that the Centre is taking steps to procure 2.30 lakh vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B from six countries. Even so, the Delhi HC sought an explanation from the government on the reason behind choosing the mentioned figure as the requirement today is quite high.

“The Union of India shall place a report giving the detailed current status of the said imports. It will be considered on Monday. It has to indicate how the figure of 2.30 lakh vials was arrived at and whether there is a greater availability of the drug which could be imported,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said

The court has directed the Centre to come back on May 31 with a 'definite statement' on the clarity over 2.30 lakh vials. The high court has asked the Centre to reveal "where are they, what is the stage, when are they coming to India, has the order been placed or not." However, the Centre's advocate responded by saying that the order for medicines has been placed abroad. Even so, the advocate was countered by the HC and stated that the order should have been received.

“We are only expressing out anxiety because of the proportions this thing is assuming. Every hour is assuming a new proportion,” the bench said, adding that “the effort here is to save lives and every hour matters”. it said

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma stated that the information updated on the portal reveals that the number of patients under treatment for mucormycosis (black fungus) in India are 14,872 on May 28 (9:00 AM) and this includes 423 patients in Delhi.

“Out of the sources that have been presently identified abroad, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on May 24 has called upon Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take steps to procure 2,30,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B from Australia, Russia, Germany, Argentina, Belgium and China. "MEA has also been called upon to procure 50,000 tablets of Isavuconazole. Steps in this regard are being taken by the MEA,” said the Centre’s report, filed through advocates Amit Mahajan, Kirtiman Singh and Nidhi Mohan Parashar.

The Centre said that the domestic production capacity of Amphotericin B Liposomal Injection has been boosted as compared to April when it was 62,000, in May it was 1,40,000 and in June it is expected to be 3,25,114. Moreover, the Centre also remarked that the main impediment in granting more licences for the manufacture of Liposomal Amphotericin B is the shortage of raw materials and excipients worldwide.

In addition, the Centre also informed that the MEA has been working on ensuring supplies of key excipients from sources abroad for the production of Liposomal Amphotericin B (Amphonex) in India and added that imports are being made by Mylan Labs from Gilead Inc.USA and the government is working to increase the imports and for early delivery.

Centre's on medicine supplies for Delhi

The Centre also informed that 400 vials were allocated to Delhi on May 24, 300 vials on May 26 and 1920 vials on May 27. It added that as per the tentative estimation of joint monitoring committee under the Directorate General of Health Services, 20 per cent of the total active COVID-19 cases are moderate to severe and may require hospitalisation. The Centre also pointed out that 20 percent of moderate and severe cases, 1:500 to 1:1000 cases may develop mucormycosis.

According to the Union Health Ministry, people catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma. The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this, the ministry has said.

With PTI Inputs