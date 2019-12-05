"We Missed You":Digvijaya Singh Welcomes P. Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took to the moicroblogging site Twitter to welcome former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram. The Union Finance Minister was granted bail by Supreme Court on December 4 after 106 days of being arrested in the INX Media Case.

Welcome back PC. We missed you. They may stop you from meeting the Press but can they stop you from speaking in Parliament? You have emerged stronger!! — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 5, 2019

READ | Happy To Breath Air Of Freedom: Chidambaram

Singh also replied to Karti Chidambaram's Tweet which read, "Fascism is not an ideology of left, right or center, but rather an approach to seizing and consolidating power by an individual or party that claims to be acting in the name of a nation - ⁦⁦@madeleine".

I totally agree. The Country is facing the challenge of unbridled Fascism. But Congress and other Right thinking Political Parties and the People would fight these forces till their last breath https://t.co/ICQCg7eTDd — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 5, 2019

READ | Chidambaram Receives Rousing Welcome Outside Tihar Jail

Supreme Court's order

The former Union Finance Minister was granted bail by Supreme Court on December 4 in the INX Media Case.The Apex Court while granting bail to Chidambaram, said that even if there is an allegation of grave offenses, bail cannot be denied. This comes as a major relief to the Congress leader as he had been interrogated for 45 days in judicial custody. The Supreme Court directed Chidambaram to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount and ordered that Chidambaram should not tamper with the evidence, he must not influence the witnesses and he should also not give press interviews or make public statements in connection with this case. Chidambaram is also not allowed to leave the country without prior permission of the court.

READ | After Meeting Sonia Gandhi, Chidambaram Exudes Happiness On 'breathing The Air Of Freedom'

P Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 citing irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as a Finance Minister. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also issued an arrest warrant and took Chidambaram under their custody on October 16 after which the ED slammed a money laundering case on him.

READ | Even As SC Grants Bail To P Chidambaram, Here Are Its Dos & Don'ts For Him