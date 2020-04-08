“We Will Fly Again”: Pilots Across Indian Airlines Send Inspirational Message For Selves

Several pilots and flight attendants of Indian airlines have come together to embolden the spirit of all employees in the Covid-threatened airline industry. Staring at an imminent losses in the airline industry owing to halting of operations during COVID 19, employees are not only facing a crisis of pay but are also fearing loss of jobs soon.

At this juncture, to lift up their spirit, Indigo pilot Pradeep Krishnan took to Instagram to put up a video in collaboration with pilots, flight attendants cutting across all Indian Airlines. In the video, the motivational slogan highlighted is “We will fly again”. Around 20 front liners came together for this video with a special message for everyone, “we are always meant to soar”.

With the maximum demand of extending the lockdown looking at the COVID-19 crisis at hand, the airline industry has been hig globally, with flights unused and grounded, and therefore incurring huge costs that come with non-utilisation. At this point, several efforts are being made to inspire, motivate and encourage all the airline frontliners for their selfless services. This video is also an attempt to cut through the depressing clutter and act together to flatten the curve.

Since March 24 midnight, along with the previous curtailment of international flight operations, Indian govt took a decision to stop domestic operations with immediate effect. This had a huge impact on not only the operational cost but also led to a minimum 30 percent cut in salary for may employees of serial airlines namely SpiceJet, Indigo and Go air. Some regional airlines like Air Deccan have ceased operations and have asked employees to be on sabbatical without any pay.

Despite the lockdown, some essential services are still being carried out with higher intensity now at airports like transport of medical and essential goods cargo onboard flights. Indigo and SpiceJet are participating in this cause, at their own cost, of transport of cargo along with Air India. Delhi airport employees are staying inside the airport throughout and ensuring all emergency services are completed. The video is aimed at lauding the efforts of these warriors and also to give them hope that the fight against COVID 19 can be tough and long but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

