'We Would Like Normal Relations With Pakistan But Won't Beg For Peace': NSA Ajit Doval

In a firm stand against terrorism, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval stressed that India aims for normal relations with Pakistan but won't tolerate the security challenges posed at the borders. Ajit Doval on Tuesday, June 21, spoke to ANI's Smita Prakash on border security issues.

"We have good relations with our neighbours including Pakistan. We would like normal relations with Pakistan but the threshold for challenges to security can't be much. Jammu and Kashmir has been seeing proxy war. We will not beg for peace", NSA Ajit Doval told ANI.

#WATCH LIVE | NSA Ajit Doval speaks to ANI's Smita Prakash on the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme and other internal security issues https://t.co/DJ87xXO8j9 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

"We can't have peace & war at the choice of our adversary. If we've to protect our interests, then we will decide when and with whom and on what terms we will have peace", he added.

NSA Ajit Doval on terror attack at J&K border

While speaking of the recent attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, he stated, "Lonewolf attack is a problem and we are dealing with it. The people of Kashmir are no longer in favour of Pakistan. Some youngsters are being brainwashed and their families and us, we also try to get them back".

He stressed that after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, the mood and temper of the people of Kashmir have totally changed.

"People are no more in the favour of Pakistan, terrorism", NSA Ajit Doval said.

He further agreed that residents of the Union territory are a vulnerable section and are in need of protection and so the government has taken various steps in the past & probably much more has to be done and that is being done. He further suggested that the best thing is to go on offensive mode against terrorists & make sure they're accounted for.

In recent times, the Kashmir region has witnessed an increase in the killings of police personnel and civilians. A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Saifullah Qadri, Special Police Officer (SPO) Mudasir Ahmad, TV artiste Amreen Bhat and revenue department official Rahul Bhat were targeted and killed by terrorists in the month of May.

(Image: ANI/PTI/RepresentativeImage)