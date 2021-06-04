Weapons Dropped Using Drone By Pakistan Recovered In Rajouri; Investigation Underway

On the 101 days of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the rogue state of Pakistan once again resorted to its old tactics of destabilizing Jammu and Kashmir by dropping weapons using drones into the Indian territory.

Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian Army launched a search operation in the Thana Mandi area of Rajouri district based on a specific input after which the huge cache of arms and ammunition was dropped from across the border was recovered.

Senior Police Official while speaking to Republic Media Network said, ''From initial investigations, it appears that this cache of arms and ammunition may have recently been dropped in the area from across and was meant for onward transmission to the Kashmir Valley. Further investigation is underway.''

“On June 3, 2021, information was received from reliable sources that there is some suspicious movement in upper reaches of Azmatabad area of Thanamandi. A joint search operation was launched by 48RR of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police and in the general areas of Manyal, Danna and Kopra. During the search operation, the joint party unearthed a hide in general area Manyal, wherefrom a dumped stock of arms and ammunition comprising of four (04) pistols with eight (08) magazines and one hundred and five (105) rounds, one (01) AK with two (02) magazines and fifty-four (54) rounds along with packaging material and tying ropes was recovered,” the official statement said.

It further added that an FIR No. 114/2021 u/s 18/20 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 121/120B IPC, 7/27 Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Thanamandi and investigation has been initiated.