'Wearing Masks Compulsory Even In Private Vehicle: Delhi Govt Informs HC

The Delhi Government on Wednesday told the High Court that it was 'compulsory' for every person to wear a mask irrespective of whether he/she was moving in a public vehicle or a private vehicle.

Elaborating on its guidelines, in response to a plea by a citizen who had been charged Rs 500 for not wearing a mask inside his private car, the Delhi Government said, "Further, this implies to all "public places", and a personal vehicle falls in the said category and cannot be said to be a "private zone' as contended by the petitioner in the instant case."

Submitting an affidavit in response to petitioner Saurabh Sharma's plea, the Delhi Government remarked that it had been very 'clear cut' with the guidelines that it had laid down.

On the other hand, Sharma's advocate Joby P Varghese cited a press conference by the Union Health Ministry which had clarified that persons are not required to wear a mask if driving alone in a car. The Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines also state that a mask has to be worn only in a public place or place of work, he cited in his petition.

After the Health Ministry's advocate sort further time to clarify the Centre's stance, the single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla listed the matter for January 7, allowing the ministry two weeks to file its response.

Petitioner Saurabh Sharma, on September 9 had been issued a challan of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in his car when he was driving to work with no other person present in the vehicle apart from him. He had moved court against the Delhi Police's challan asking for a refund of Rs 500 along with a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for 'mental harassment' inflicted upon him in public.

