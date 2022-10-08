Weather Forecast For Oct 8: Heavy Rainfall, Flash Flood Risk In UP, Uttarakhand

Due to the cyclonic circulation over Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha, central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and a trough travelling from the cyclonic circulation over Coastal Andhra Pradesh to Uttarakhand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a heavy rainfall spell in some states.

According to the IMD, the heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days. Additionally, heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 3-4 days.

The withdrawal line of the southwest monsoon continues to pass through Uttarkashi, Ghaziabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam, Bharuch, according to the meteorological department.

High flash flood risk (FFR) risk on October 8

According to the specialised IMD forecast on Flash Flood Risk (FFR), there is a high flash flood risk over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Uttarakhand and adjoining northern parts of west Uttar Pradesh and east Uttar Pradesh Met Subdivisions during the next 24 hours.

Fishermen warning

Strong winds with speed gusting to 65 Kmph are very likely over the Southwest Arabian sea and squally winds gusting to 65 Kmph over the southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.