The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted enhanced rainfall activity with very heavy to extremely heavy falls over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during September 16-17, triggered by the well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood.

Under the influence of the low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa on September 15 as well. When it comes to western India, isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Gujarat on September 15, and over the ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa during September 14-16.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Rajasthan on September 14-15.

Fishermen warning

Squally weather is very likely over South Gujarat, North Maharashtra Coast, adjoining North east Arabian sea. While squally winds gusting to 65 kmph are expected over southwest and west-central Arabian sea, along the Somalia Coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

Image: PTI