Last Updated:

Weather Forecast For Sept 15: Extremely Heavy Rains Likely Over Uttarakhand & UP

The weather department has predicted enhanced rainfall activity with very heavy to extremely heavy falls over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Weather forecast

IMAGE: PTI


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted enhanced rainfall activity with very heavy to extremely heavy falls over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during September 16-17, triggered by the well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood.

Under the influence of the low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa on September 15 as well. When it comes to western India, isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Gujarat on September 15, and over the ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa during September 14-16. 

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Rajasthan on  September 14-15.

Fishermen warning

Squally weather is very likely over South Gujarat, North Maharashtra Coast, adjoining North east Arabian sea. While squally winds gusting to 65 kmph are expected over southwest and west-central Arabian sea, along the Somalia Coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

READ | IMD weather forecast for Aug 27: Very Heavy rainfall likely in West Bengal & North-East

Image: PTI

READ | Weather forecast for Sept 4: Very heavy rainfall likely in Uttarakhand, Sikkim & Arunachal
READ | Weather forecast for Sept 7: Cyclonic circulation to bring heavy rains in Kerala, K'taka
READ | Weather forecast for Sept 14: Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over Uttarakhand, HP
First Published:
COMMENT