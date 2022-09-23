Weather Forecast For Sept 23: Heavy Rainfall & Thunderstorms In Parts Of North, North-East

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh (UP), East UP, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on September 23-23 2022.

The weather agency also shared details about the trajectory of the South West monsoon withdrawal, which will pass through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Fishermen warning

Squally winds of 65 kmph are likely over southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, along and off Somalia coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area and South Tamil Nadu coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

IMAGE: PTI