Weather Report: Rainfall Expected In Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan & West UP Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that scattered snowfall and rainfall is very likely over the Western Himalayan region on January 6. In addition to this, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh (UP).

In south Rajasthan, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh and east UP, people are likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall on January 6. According to the IMD, an intense western disturbance is also very likely over Northwest India, starting in the night of Thursday, January 6.

Weather forecast up to January 10

Under the influence of the western disturbance over Northwest India, an induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over Southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood on January 7. The IMD has also predicted a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next two days and no significant change is likely in the subsequent 3-4 days.

Besides, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over East India in the next 24 hours although a gradual rise in temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius is predicted on the subsequent three days.

In the west, Maharashtra is expected to experience no significant changes in minimum temperatures over the next 24 hours. However, a temperature rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely. As for the remaining parts of India, no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the next three to four days.

Northwest India expected to witness light to moderate rainfall tomorrow

From January 7 to January 9, a high moisture climate around the Arabian Sea and over the western Himalayan region is very likely and isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall is predicted for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 8. Besides, the Northwestern plains and adjoining central India are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall from January 7 to January 9.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on January 8, according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast.

According to IMD's predictions, Madhya Pradesh will experience isolated thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms on January 8 and 9 along with Vidarbha. Besides, dense to very dense pockets of fog in isolated parts are very likely over East UP, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Odisha, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience dense fog for the next two days.

