Well Done India!: PM Modi Hails Frontline Warriors As Vaccination Numbers Cross 28-cr Mark

As the country achieved record-breaking vaccination figures on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all front-line warriors for the landmark achievement in India’s fight against COVID-19. He congratulated the citizens who took the vaccine and also the healthcare workers who worked hard to ensure that a significant population was immunized against the deadly virus.

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine,” tweeted PM Modi.

Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine.



Well done India! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2021

In an encouraging development, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded the 28-crores mark on Monday. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses were administered through 38,24,408 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, out of which 30,39,996 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 13,36,309 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 275 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine on Sunday and cumulatively 1,66,47,122 across states/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

These include 1,01,25,143 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 70,72,595 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,71,73,646 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 90,51,173 FLWs (2nd dose), 5,59,54,551 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose) and 12,63,242 took second dose.

Additionally, 8,07,11,132 people over 45 years old to 59 years old have administered first dose, 1,27,56,299 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (2nd dose), 6,47,77,302 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 2,11,51,815 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

A decline in COVID cases in India

Meanwhile, India has continued to report a sustained slide in the daily new COVID-19 cases, as it reported 53,256 daily new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the past 88 days.

The report said, "Less than 1 lakh daily new cases were reported for 14 continuous days now. India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's active caseload today stands at 7,02,887 today".