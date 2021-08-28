West Bengal: ED Summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee & His Wife In Coal Scam Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday summoned TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with the coal scam. Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee have been asked to appear before the ED office on September 1 and 3. It is important to mention that Abhishek Banerjee's wife had been questioned by the CBI earlier this year ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections. Both the CBI and the ED are probing the case.

Enforcement Directorate summons AITC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on 3rd Sept and his wife Rujira Banerjee on 1st Sept, along with others with their bank details, over Coal Scam issue.



Coal scam case

On November 27, 2020, a case was registered by CBI Kolkata against several leaders, unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other departments and others under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. The ED later took up the investigation and it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered as a result of illegal coal mining near railway areas.

The first arrest in the case was Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra's brother, who was nabbed in March 2021 from Delhi by the ED. In April, the ED arrested Bankura police officer Ashok Mishra over his alleged involvement as an officer-in-charge in the Bengal Coal Scam.

In February, the CBI, which had been restricted from investigating the illegal mining and transportation of coal, was allowed to continue their probe by the Calcutta High Court. On February 23, CBI questioned the wife of Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Banerjee at her home. The summon has created a massive uproar since it came ahead of the assembly elections in the state. The TMC had dubbed the ED crackdown against its MPs as 'political vendetta.' Just before the CBI was to interrogate Rujira, WB CM Mamata Banerjee had turned up at their residence in a show of support. The CBI has also conducted several raids across the state in connection with the case this year.