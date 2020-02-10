West Bengal Govt Announces Free Electricity With Quarterly Consumption Of Up To 75 Units

West Bengal government on Monday announced free electricity for those with a quarterly consumption of up to 75 units. In the budget presented in the state assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government introduced a new scheme called "Jai Johar". Under this scheme, people above 60 years of age belonging to Scheduled Tribe community, who are not covered under any other pension scheme, will be given a monthly pension of Rs 1,000.

The state government also introduced a new scheme called "Bandhu Prakalpa". Under this scheme, people above 60 years of age belonging to Scheduled Caste community, who are not covered under any other pension scheme, will be given a monthly pension of Rs 1000.

New MSME parks

The West Bengal government also announced setting up of 100 new MSME parks across the state in the next three years to generate employment as the Mamata Banerjee regime presented its last full Budget ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.

The state government also proposed an agricultural income tax waiver for tea gardens for the next two fiscals. The state allocated Rs 200 crore for the next financial year for the MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) parks and Rs 500 crore for the housing scheme for tea garden workers, named 'Chai Sundari'. Mitra said the scheme will benefit around three lakh workers in 370 tea gardens in the state.

Further, the government has allocated Rs.5,150 crore towards social welfare such as opening new universities, welfare for the aged people in the SC and ST categories, assistance to the unemployed youth and so forth. Subsequently, Banerjee observed that all sections of the population had been catered to. She also alleged that dues worth crores of rupees were pending with the Centre. This is the last full budget of the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

(with agencies input)