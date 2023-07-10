Last Updated:

Bengal Panchayat Poll Results LIVE: TMC Trailing In Nandigram And Bhangar

As the counting for West Bengal panchayat poll continues and politics fires up, the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress seems to have held the grip. TMC is slated to win big.

General News
 
| Written By
Isha Bhandari
West Bengal

TMC's office vandalised in Bhangar area of Bengal on counting day. (Credit: Republic)

pointer
22:13 IST, July 11th 2023
TMC leads with 37991 seats in West Bengal rural poll

The ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal looking all set to gain the mandate in the violence-scarred state rural poll. As per SEC, the latest tally in 63229 Gram Panchayat seats is:

  • Trinamool Congress - 37991
  • Bharatiya Janata Party - 8159
  • Left - 2739
  • Congress - 2162

 

pointer
21:53 IST, July 11th 2023
BJP demands urgent action to restore peace in West Bengal

The Bengal BJP has slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state over the violence and sought urgent action to restore peace in the state. The party said, "The recent Panchayat elections in Bengal have exposed a disturbing scene of violence and bloodshed, leaving the nation in shock. BJP workers brutally attacked and killed, even during result announcements. This grim reality showcases the dark face of violence under Mamata Banerjee's regime. Urgent action is needed to restore peace and protect lives."

pointer
19:54 IST, July 11th 2023
Governor is responsible for whatever violence going on in Bengal, remarks TMC's Madan Mitra

West Bengal TMC leader Madan Mitra launched scathing attack on West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday, saying, "The Governor has no power except appointing the state election commission officer. Whatever violence is going on in the state, the Governor is responsible for it. The people of Bengal hate him. As soon as, possible he should return to Delhi." 

pointer
19:27 IST, July 11th 2023
Opposition's campaign of 'No vote to Mamata' converted to 'Now vote for Mamata': Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee came down heavily on the opposition as the party appeared to be heading towards victory in the West Bengal panchayat polls. He said, "The dejection of the combined opposition of BJP, CPIM and INC pales in comparison to the sadness that must be felt by friends from mainstream media. Even a malicious campaign with baseless propaganda to malign the AITC State Government in West Bengal couldn't sway the voters! Grateful to the people for converting Opposition’s ‘NO VOTE TO MAMATA’ campaign to ‘NOW VOTE FOR MAMATA'. With unwavering support to #TrinamooleNaboJowar, we'll surely have a roaring mandate, paving the way for LS elections. Bengal, I thank you for all the love." 

pointer
18:58 IST, July 11th 2023
TMC will never kill their own people, BJP is responsible, TMC leader alleges

The Trinamool Congress has reacted to the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegations on Bengal violence, saying, the people who lost their lives or suffered loss of life of their loved ones were their own people and the government did best to protect them. The party clearly asserted that the BJP is responsible for the violence as the TMC will never kill their own people. 

pointer
18:36 IST, July 11th 2023
Whatever has happened in Bengal is victory of violence, not of democracy: BJP spokesperson

BJP National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla has attacked the ruling TMC-government of West Bengal over violent incidents that took place in the state. He said, “Bomb blasts and booth capturing, this is the 'Loot of Loktantra'. Whatever has happened in West Bengal is the victory of violence, not of democracy.” 
 

pointer
18:26 IST, July 11th 2023
Howrah, South 24 Parganas and Malda are Bengal's worst hit districts, claims police source

Howrah, South 24 Parganas and Malda are reportedly the worst violence hit district of West Bengal, where hurling of crude bombs, pelting of stones, vandalism of properties and attack on police parties took place on large scale.

pointer
17:58 IST, July 11th 2023
TMC miscreants attacked BJP workers including party's MLA in presence of Police, claim BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have alleged that miscreants from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attacked them in the presence of the Daldas police in West Bengal on counting day. It is also being claimed that a BJP MLA also got injured during the incident. 
 

pointer
17:44 IST, July 11th 2023
Appropriate decision in appropriate manner will be taken at appropriate time: Governor on Bengal violence

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday informed the media personnel of his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that a meeting was held and a message was conveyed and further decisions will be taken at the appropriate time in appropriate manner. 

pointer
17:34 IST, July 11th 2023
Violent incidents during counting process is another round of murder of democracy in Bengal, says BJP Gen Sec

National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BL Santosh has termed the incidents of violence in Bengal, amid counting of votes, as another round of murder of democracy. He said, "Though the Bengal BJP is performing well in panchayat elections, the way counting process is held is another round of murder of democracy. Our counting agents, candidates are beaten up," He even questioned the State Election Commission saying that the SEC hasn’t acted on any of the 34 complaints, which is highly condemnable.

pointer
17:11 IST, July 11th 2023
Bengal Governor sends message to political parties, says all need to work together for success

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sends message to political parties on counting day in the state and said, "We need to work together for success. Our motive is to fight against the enemy. The first enemy is violence and the second enemy is corruption."

pointer
17:07 IST, July 11th 2023
ISF and TMC workers clash in Bhangar area; Miscreants vandalise TMC's office

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers clash on counting day in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas. Reportedly, crude bombs were hurled and TMC's office were also vandalised in the district. 

pointer
16:55 IST, July 11th 2023
We have to bury differences for people of Bengal, says Bengal Governor

Amid the ongoing counting for the panchayat polls in West Bengal, reports of violent incidents also kept surfacing from several parts of the state. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has appealed to bury differences for the people of Bengal. The Governor said, "The election is important and we have to bury differences for the people of Bengal."

pointer
16:39 IST, July 11th 2023
TMC takes lead on 1716 seats as violence continues in several parts of Bengal

The ruling Trinamool Congress party has taken a major lead on 1716 seats in all districts of West Bengal, while the BJP is leading on 274 seats. Apart from them the Congress party is leading on 139 seats, the Left on 113 and others on 111 seats. Meanwhile, reports of violence kept surfacing from several parts of the state, amid ongoing counting for the panchayat polls. 

pointer
15:47 IST, July 11th 2023
BJP questions Congress silence over Bengal violence, alleges Bengal govt blocked central forces

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday alleged that the central forces deployed in West Bengal were blocked by the state government. The party also raised serious questions on the Congress for remaining silence on the massive violence during the panchayat polls in Bengal. 

pointer
14:37 IST, July 11th 2023
Fresh clashes reported in Durgapur; back to back violence on counting day

 

 

pointer
14:25 IST, July 11th 2023
Explosion in Bhangar; third explosion in one hour

As counting of votes for West Bengal panchayat polls continue, explosion in Bhangar took place. This is the third such explosion in one hour. 

pointer
13:37 IST, July 11th 2023
Ruckus ensued at a counting booth in Falimari gram panchayat

A ruckus ensued at a counting booth in Falimari gram panchayat of Cooch Behar after ink and water was thrown on ballot papers here allegedly by a TMC candidate.

pointer
13:25 IST, July 11th 2023
Sukanta Majumdar visits booths in Kaliyaganj

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar viisited booths in Kaliyaganj to boost morale ahead of the panchayat poll result. 

 

 

pointer
13:19 IST, July 11th 2023
Another BJP candidate dragged out of a counting centre in Barrackpore

A BJP candidate, Barun Sundar dragged out of a counting centre in Barrackpore by security personnel amid the counting of votes here. Details awaited.

pointer
12:26 IST, July 11th 2023
BJP question Mamata Banerjee on West Bengal violence

Lambasting the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government in the violence hit state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. "Mamata ji should give an answer that, is this democarcy?"

 

 

pointer
12:21 IST, July 11th 2023
BJP hits out at TMC, asks 'why all are mute now'

Coming down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated on Tuesday, "Now where is Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi. Why all are mute now? nobody is speaking on Bengal violence." 

He further stated that the Congress leader "Gandhi just wants power by hook or by crook."

"Silence of Congress shows the ambition of Congress," he added. 

 

pointer
11:48 IST, July 11th 2023
TMC worker accused of brutally hitting female BJP counting agent

Trinamool Congress workers accused of brutally hitting female BJP counting agent. Allegedly TMC workers attacked her and tore her clothes, sources said. The counting agent refused to disclose her name. She accused “TMC goons” of thrashing her husband, who was left profusely bleeding on the streets. The BJP candidate said they were mobbed and beaten up today because they had stopped vote rigging on polling day. The incident took place in Nischinta area of Howrah district.

pointer
11:41 IST, July 11th 2023
BJP Zilla Parishad 76 candidate attacked in the counting centre

BJP Zilla Parishad 76 candidate of Bishnupur 2 Shri Anup Pailan brutally attacked in the counting centre.

pointer
11:20 IST, July 11th 2023
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks on West Bengal violence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (July 11) spoke on the West Bengal violence ahead of the panchayat poll result. 

 

pointer
10:59 IST, July 11th 2023
Watch | Governor CV Ananda Bose visits counting centre in Bhangar
pointer
10:52 IST, July 11th 2023
TMC leads in 25 seats in West Bardhaman gram panchayat

As per latest poll trends, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently leading in 25 out of 62 gram panchayat seats in West Bardhaman.

 

pointer
10:48 IST, July 11th 2023
TMC leads in 10 seats in Cooch Behar

As per latest poll trends, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently leading in 10 out of 128 gram panchayat seats in Cooch Behar.

 

pointer
10:35 IST, July 11th 2023
TMC ahead in 350 seats, BJP leading in three seats

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is ahead in 350 seats among 3317. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in three seats. LEFT is ahead in five seats. Congress is ahead in one seat, BJPM win in seven seats in Darjeeling. 

 

pointer
10:16 IST, July 11th 2023
'Diamond Harbour Model' in full swing in West Bengal: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari hits out at TMC

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee led TMC in West Bengal ahead of the West Bengal panchayat poll result, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated that, "The diamond harbour model' is in full swing on the counting day also. TMC goons are making candidates of BJP Bengal and other opposition political parties from entering the counting hall. They are being restricted from going towards the venue from 1-2 kms afar. Bombs are ebing hurled to intimidate the countinig agents. They are being mercilessly beaten up, even kidnapped. 

 

 

COMMENT