Bengal Panchayat Poll Results LIVE: TMC Trailing In Nandigram And Bhangar

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee came down heavily on the opposition as the party appeared to be heading towards victory in the West Bengal panchayat polls. He said, "The dejection of the combined opposition of BJP, CPIM and INC pales in comparison to the sadness that must be felt by friends from mainstream media. Even a malicious campaign with baseless propaganda to malign the AITC State Government in West Bengal couldn't sway the voters! Grateful to the people for converting Opposition’s ‘NO VOTE TO MAMATA’ campaign to ‘NOW VOTE FOR MAMATA'. With unwavering support to #TrinamooleNaboJowar, we'll surely have a roaring mandate, paving the way for LS elections. Bengal, I thank you for all the love."