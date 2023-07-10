Bengal Panchayat Poll Results LIVE: TMC Trailing In Nandigram And Bhangar

Quick links:
TMC's office vandalised in Bhangar area of Bengal on counting day. (Credit: Republic)
The ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal looking all set to gain the mandate in the violence-scarred state rural poll. As per SEC, the latest tally in 63229 Gram Panchayat seats is:
The Bengal BJP has slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state over the violence and sought urgent action to restore peace in the state. The party said, "The recent Panchayat elections in Bengal have exposed a disturbing scene of violence and bloodshed, leaving the nation in shock. BJP workers brutally attacked and killed, even during result announcements. This grim reality showcases the dark face of violence under Mamata Banerjee's regime. Urgent action is needed to restore peace and protect lives."
West Bengal TMC leader Madan Mitra launched scathing attack on West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday, saying, "The Governor has no power except appointing the state election commission officer. Whatever violence is going on in the state, the Governor is responsible for it. The people of Bengal hate him. As soon as, possible he should return to Delhi."
#WATCH | Kolkata: "The Governor has no power except appointing the state election commission officer....Whatever violence is going on in the state the Governor is responsible for it...The people of Bengal hate him...As soon as possible he should return to Delhi: West Bengal TMC… pic.twitter.com/6oKH4dH4ZM— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee came down heavily on the opposition as the party appeared to be heading towards victory in the West Bengal panchayat polls. He said, "The dejection of the combined opposition of BJP, CPIM and INC pales in comparison to the sadness that must be felt by friends from mainstream media. Even a malicious campaign with baseless propaganda to malign the AITC State Government in West Bengal couldn't sway the voters! Grateful to the people for converting Opposition’s ‘NO VOTE TO MAMATA’ campaign to ‘NOW VOTE FOR MAMATA'. With unwavering support to #TrinamooleNaboJowar, we'll surely have a roaring mandate, paving the way for LS elections. Bengal, I thank you for all the love."
The Trinamool Congress has reacted to the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegations on Bengal violence, saying, the people who lost their lives or suffered loss of life of their loved ones were their own people and the government did best to protect them. The party clearly asserted that the BJP is responsible for the violence as the TMC will never kill their own people.
BJP National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla has attacked the ruling TMC-government of West Bengal over violent incidents that took place in the state. He said, “Bomb blasts and booth capturing, this is the 'Loot of Loktantra'. Whatever has happened in West Bengal is the victory of violence, not of democracy.”
Whatever has happened in West Bengal is the victory of violence, not of democracy: BJP's @Shehzad_Ind takes on Mamata Banerjee government over the ongoing situation in the state.#WestBengalViolence #WestBengalPanchayatPolls #WestBengalPanchayatPollResults #MamataBanerjee… pic.twitter.com/urmJQrY1Uc— Republic (@republic) July 11, 2023
Howrah, South 24 Parganas and Malda are reportedly the worst violence hit district of West Bengal, where hurling of crude bombs, pelting of stones, vandalism of properties and attack on police parties took place on large scale.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have alleged that miscreants from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attacked them in the presence of the Daldas police in West Bengal on counting day. It is also being claimed that a BJP MLA also got injured during the incident.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday informed the media personnel of his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that a meeting was held and a message was conveyed and further decisions will be taken at the appropriate time in appropriate manner.
National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BL Santosh has termed the incidents of violence in Bengal, amid counting of votes, as another round of murder of democracy. He said, "Though the Bengal BJP is performing well in panchayat elections, the way counting process is held is another round of murder of democracy. Our counting agents, candidates are beaten up," He even questioned the State Election Commission saying that the SEC hasn’t acted on any of the 34 complaints, which is highly condemnable.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sends message to political parties on counting day in the state and said, "We need to work together for success. Our motive is to fight against the enemy. The first enemy is violence and the second enemy is corruption."
The Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers clash on counting day in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas. Reportedly, crude bombs were hurled and TMC's office were also vandalised in the district.
ISF and TMC workers clash on counting day, crude bombs hurled and TMC's office vandalised on the day of counting; Republic is on ground to get you the fastest updates on West Bengal Panchayat poll results.#BJP #WestBengalViolence #WestBengalPanchayatPolls… pic.twitter.com/6B1mcH6ppk— Republic (@republic) July 11, 2023
Amid the ongoing counting for the panchayat polls in West Bengal, reports of violent incidents also kept surfacing from several parts of the state. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has appealed to bury differences for the people of Bengal. The Governor said, "The election is important and we have to bury differences for the people of Bengal."
The ruling Trinamool Congress party has taken a major lead on 1716 seats in all districts of West Bengal, while the BJP is leading on 274 seats. Apart from them the Congress party is leading on 139 seats, the Left on 113 and others on 111 seats. Meanwhile, reports of violence kept surfacing from several parts of the state, amid ongoing counting for the panchayat polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday alleged that the central forces deployed in West Bengal were blocked by the state government. The party also raised serious questions on the Congress for remaining silence on the massive violence during the panchayat polls in Bengal.
#BREAKING | BJP alleges central forces blocked by Bengal Govt, questions Congress' silence https://t.co/XE46RMQIWL— Republic (@republic) July 11, 2023
#BJP #WestBengalViolence #WestBengalPanchayatPolls #WestBengalPanchayatPollResults #MamataBanerjee #CVAnandaBose pic.twitter.com/btqJj14bTr
#LIVE | West Bengal Panchayat Poll Results: Back-to-back violence on counting day; Fresh clashes reported in Durgapur.#WestBengalViolence #WestBengalPanchayatPolls #WestBengalPanchayatPollResults #MamataBanerjee #CVAnandaBose— Republic (@republic) July 11, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/BCos8Ot5C9 pic.twitter.com/MTIiDS3j8F
As counting of votes for West Bengal panchayat polls continue, explosion in Bhangar took place. This is the third such explosion in one hour.
#BREAKING | At least 3 explosions heard in Bhangar as counting of votes continues.#WestBengalViolence #WestBengalPanchayatPolls #WestBengalPanchayatPollResults #MamataBanerjee #CVAnandaBose— Republic (@republic) July 11, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/BCos8Ot5C9 pic.twitter.com/xbMJEwGlxN
A ruckus ensued at a counting booth in Falimari gram panchayat of Cooch Behar after ink and water was thrown on ballot papers here allegedly by a TMC candidate.
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar viisited booths in Kaliyaganj to boost morale ahead of the panchayat poll result.
A BJP candidate, Barun Sundar dragged out of a counting centre in Barrackpore by security personnel amid the counting of votes here. Details awaited.
Lambasting the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government in the violence hit state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. "Mamata ji should give an answer that, is this democarcy?"
Coming down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated on Tuesday, "Now where is Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi. Why all are mute now? nobody is speaking on Bengal violence."
He further stated that the Congress leader "Gandhi just wants power by hook or by crook."
"Silence of Congress shows the ambition of Congress," he added.
Trinamool Congress workers accused of brutally hitting female BJP counting agent. Allegedly TMC workers attacked her and tore her clothes, sources said. The counting agent refused to disclose her name. She accused “TMC goons” of thrashing her husband, who was left profusely bleeding on the streets. The BJP candidate said they were mobbed and beaten up today because they had stopped vote rigging on polling day. The incident took place in Nischinta area of Howrah district.
BJP Zilla Parishad 76 candidate of Bishnupur 2 Shri Anup Pailan brutally attacked in the counting centre.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (July 11) spoke on the West Bengal violence ahead of the panchayat poll result.
Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri District of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 11, 2023
VIDEO | West Bengal panchayat election results: Governor CV Ananda Bose visits counting centre in Bhangar. pic.twitter.com/ZJqm2Yt015— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2023
As per latest poll trends, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently leading in 25 out of 62 gram panchayat seats in West Bardhaman.
As per latest poll trends, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently leading in 10 out of 128 gram panchayat seats in Cooch Behar.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is ahead in 350 seats among 3317. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in three seats. LEFT is ahead in five seats. Congress is ahead in one seat, BJPM win in seven seats in Darjeeling.
Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee led TMC in West Bengal ahead of the West Bengal panchayat poll result, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated that, "The diamond harbour model' is in full swing on the counting day also. TMC goons are making candidates of BJP Bengal and other opposition political parties from entering the counting hall. They are being restricted from going towards the venue from 1-2 kms afar. Bombs are ebing hurled to intimidate the countinig agents. They are being mercilessly beaten up, even kidnapped.